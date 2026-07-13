Why Michael Oliver, Anthony Taylor cannot referee World Cup final

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English referees Michael Oliver and Anthony Taylor have taken charge of their final matches at this year's men's World Cup.

With both England and Argentina progressing to the semifinals, neither referee will be put forward by FIFA to referee a match with either team featuring.

That rules them out of this Wednesday's fixture, as well as Sunday's June 19 finale given one of the two nations will play Spain or France.

Why can't Oliver, Taylor feature for final World Cup games?

Michael Oliver took charge of, among other games, the quarterfinal between Spain and Belgium. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

As is well known, FIFA rules dictate that officials cannot take charge of matches involving their own country, in a bid to avoid any potential bias.

So that rules Taylor and Oliver, who has broken Howard Webb's record for the most World Cup games officiated by an English referee, out of the semifinal. But because of England's political history with Argentina, and the legacy of the 1982 Falklands War, they will not be put forward to referee a match with Argentina in it either, meaning a final is out of the question even if Thomas Tuchel's side are defeated in Atlanta.

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Sources have told ESPN that calls on refereeing appointments and potential political sensitivities are taken on a case-by-case basis, with longstanding tensions between England and Argentina remaining a consideration.

Footage even appeared of Argentina's players singing "Muchachos" after their round-of-16 win over Egypt. It's a song which references the British overseas territory.

The Falklands War -- over two British Overseas Territories in the South Atlantic -- took place between April 2 and June 14, 1982, and claimed 907 lives.

Anthony Taylor was the referee for Spain's round-of-16 win over Portugal. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

This policy of not putting forward English referees was applicable back at the World Cup in Qatar in 2022. It ruled Taylor out of taking charge of the final, where Argentina played France.

Taylor was under strong consideration for the honour had France played Croatia, sources told ESPN.

England's presence in the semifinals mean Argentinean referee Facundo Tello is also not eligible for the final, should Thomas Tuchel's side progress. Nor will Taylor, Oliver or Tello referee the third-place playoff.

The referee for the Spain-France game, meanwhile, has been confirmed as Ivan Barton.

Information from ESPN's Jamie Barton was used in this report.