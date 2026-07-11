South Africa midfielder Jayden Adams dies aged 25, weeks after World Cup appearance

South Africa and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams has died aged 25 after featuring in Bafana Bafana's run to the World Cup round of 32, the South African Football Players Union confirmed on Saturday.

Adams started two of South Africa's three group games, and came off the bench in a 1-0 win over South Korea that sealed their place in the knockout rounds for the first time in their history on the evening of June 24.

He was an unused substitute when South Africa were knocked out of the tournament by Canada on June 28.

Both the South African Football Players Union and Ministry of Sport, Arts & Culture confirmed his death on Saturday.

The South African Football Players Union said in a Saturday statement: "The South African Football Players Union (SAFPU) is devastated by the untimely passing of Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams.

"Jayden had only recently represented South Africa at the FIFA World Cup, carrying the hopes of the nation with pride, courage and distinction. His passing is an immeasurable loss to his family, teammates, clubs, the football fraternity and the country at large.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the Adams family, Mamelodi Sundowns, Stellenbosch FC, Bafana Bafana and all those whose lives he touched.

"South African football has lost a gifted player, a proud servant of the game and a young life that still had so much to offer.

"May his soul rest in eternal peace."

Jayden Adams, who appeared for South Africa at the World Cup, has passed away at the age of 25. Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

In the group stages, Adams started the 2-0 loss to Mexico and 1-1 draw with Czechia, as he played despite the death of his grandmother, Marianna, the previous day.

Minister of Sports, Arts & Culture of South Africa Gayton McKenzie said in a Saturday statement: "When I reached out to Jayden to offer my condolences and encouragement, I shall carry forever the humble, appreciative response he gave me. That he chose to wear the national jersey and give his all for his country in that moment speaks to a depth of character and professionalism well beyond his years, and it reflects the calibre of young man South Africa has lost."

Adams then came off the bench in the 1-0 win over South Korea, which proved to be his last game of football.

Adams had, in May, won the CAF Champions League with Mamelodi Sundowns and dedicated his winners' medal to Oshwin Andries -- a former Stellenbosch FC teammate who had died in 2023 after a stabbing.

Adams and Andries came up the ranks at Stellenbosch together, and the club suffered the loss of another young player early in 2026 with the death of Jeandre Gaffoor.

By the time of Gaffoor's death, Adams had established himself at his last club, Sundowns -- who he joined from Stellenbosch in January 2025.