Former Chelsea chairman Ken Bates dies aged 94

Ken Bates was Chelsea chairman for more than two decades. (Photo by Ian KINGTON / AFP via Getty Images)

Former Chelsea chairman Ken Bates has died at the age of 94, the club announced on Saturday.

Bates was chairman of the club between 1982 and 2003, during which time Chelsea were promoted to the top flight, won two FA Cups, a League Cup, a UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, a UEFA Super Cup and a Community Shield.

He sold his stake in the club to Roman Abramovich and later bought a stake in Leeds United.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news of the loss of Ken Bates, former owner and chairman of Chelsea Football Club," the club said in a statement.

"The club sends our heartfelt condolences to Ken's wife Suzannah, the rest of his family and his friends.

"Ken's determination to fight for Chelsea when times were tough, and drive the team on to winning trophies will never be forgotten."