Jürgen Klopp reaches agreement on 'key points' of deal to become new Germany head coach

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Jürgen Klopp has reached an agreement on the "key points" of a deal to become the new Germany head coach, the German football federation has said.

Klopp, 59, now appears poised to replace Julian Nagelsmann in what would be his first coaching role since he left Liverpool in the summer of 2024.

A statement from the DFB said: "DFB President Bernd Neuendorf and DFB Vice-President Hans-Joachim Watzke held their first intensive talks with Jurgen Klopp yesterday in New York about the possible takeover of the office of national coach.

Jürgen Klopp has been in contention for the Germany head coach vacancy since Julian Nagelsmann's departure after their World Cup exit to Paraguay. Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

"During the constructive exchange, an agreement was reached on essential key points of a potential contract.

"The talks will continue in the coming week. Both sides are confident that the negotiations -- subject to an agreement with Klopp's current employer Red Bull -- can ultimately be concluded successfully.

"A possible contract must be finally decided in a joint meeting of the supervisory board and shareholders' meeting of DFB GmbH und Co. KG."

Klopp has worked as Red Bull's head of global soccer since leaving Liverpool, where he won the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

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The former Borussia Dortmund head coach has been working as a pundit on German television during the World Cup.

Nagelsmann left his role as Germany coach after their World Cup campaign came to an end with a penalty shoot-out defeat to Paraguay in the round of 32.

Nagelsmann, who had also seen his side lose their final group game against Ecuador, initially indicated he wanted to stay but the DFB confirmed his exit on July 3.