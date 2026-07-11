Chelsea prioritise exit for wantaway Alejandro Garnacho - sources

Why Marco Palestra is 'perfect' for Alonso at Chelsea (0:56)

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Chelsea are demanding €50 million ($57m) for Alejandro Garnacho after the winger did not report back to the club for preseason training, sources have told ESPN.

The 22-year-old only joined the Blues from Manchester United last summer but now wants to leave the club in search of regular first-team football.

Sources have told ESPN that both the player and the club are prioritising a permanent move and working through options rather than beginning training under new head coach Xabi Alonso.

Alejandro Garnacho did not report to Chelsea preseason training. Chris Lee - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Garnacho has attracted interest from clubs in the Premier League, Serie A and Saudi Pro League.

Sources have told ESPN that both the player and the club believe progress is being made and a deal could be finalised within the next two weeks.

Garnacho made 22 starts last season, registering eight goals and four assists following a £40m ($53.6m) move from United.

Chelsea have already allowed Andrey Santos to depart, moving to Old Trafford for a fee which could rise to £50m ($67m) while Tyrique George has joined Everton for a £24m ($32.1m) fee.