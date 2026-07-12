Norway vs. England player ratings as Jude Bellingham leads Three Lions to World Cup semifinal

The scenes in London as Jude Bellingham gives England the lead (0:40)

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England secured their place in the World Cup semifinals after a dramatic 2-1 win over Norway in the quarterfinal.

Jude Bellingham once again proved the man for the big occasions as his brace saw Thomas Tuchel's side overcome a stubborn Norway side across 120 minutes.

Here's rating for England player performances in Miami.

Manager rating (out of 10)

Thomas Tuchel. 9 -- The German wasn't impressed with his side's showing but from a manager perspective, he showed himself to be adriot in the way he used his substitutes. Didn't hesitate in making two changes at half-time, including taking off Declan Rice. He re-jigged things again by deploying Reece James in midfield and was smart in the way he re-shuffled the pack for extra-time.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best, 5 = average)

GK Jordan Pickford, 7 -- Caught out à la David Seaman for Norway's opener; inexplicably pulled his hand back. Looked shaky in moments but his penchance for pressure came through in extra-time as he was aggressive off his line during a tense finish.

RB Ezri Konsa, 8 -- Coped admirably in a position he has little experience playing in. Provided little in terms of attacking output but compensated with his defensive solidity, especially in the second half when he moved into a more central role.

CB Marc Guéhi, 8 -- Injury travails meant he looked slightly off the pace but his positioning and physicality were key to keeping Erling Haaland out of the game. Made a heroic block from a Antonio Nusa shot in extra-time.

CB John Stones, 7 -- Caught out when playing out from the back on a couple of occasions, but overall a tidy showing on just his second start of the World Cup.

LB Nico O'Reilly, 6 -- A strong physical presence in the box, especially in the second half when Norway were pumping crosses into the box.

CM Elliot Anderson, 7 -- Struggled to get tight with Martin Ødegaard and his vertical passing was unusually limited. But, he was ultra-combative and defended bravely in extra-time.

CM Declan Rice, 4 -- Arguably his weakest performance in an England shirt. Clearly hadn't recovered from his illness and Ødegaard was all over him in the first half. Set piece delivery was well below par too.

Declan Rice was off the pace in Miami. Getty

RW Noni Madueke, 4 -- Looked frazzled each time he got on the ball and again lacked incision in the box. Strayed offside moments after kickoff to Tuchel's ire and it set the tone for him.

LW Anthony Gordon, 7 -- Picked up where he left off against Mexico and took the game to Julian Ryerson at right-back. His touch was strong as evidenced in his role in Bellingham's goal.

- Jordan Pickford breaks Peter Shilton's record for most England World Cup appearances

- Norway 1-2 England (AET): Jude Bellingham delivers again as Three Lions reach World Cup semifinals

CAM Jude Bellingham, 10 -- Second successive brace for England's talisman and his performance in Miami was better than the one in Mexico. Immense again, right from minute one. Showed his versatility by dropping into a deeper role for the start of the second half before being restored to his advanced position.

ST Harry Kane, 5 -- A quiet evening for the England captain, who struggled to impose himself on the game. However, playing the entire 120 minutes is a testament to his fitness.

Substitutes (players introduced after second half of extra-time = no rating)

CM Eberechi Eze, 6 -- Solid without spectacular from the Arsenal man. Showed flashes of guile while going forward and was disciplined defensively.

RW Bukayo Saka, 7 -- Took some time to get up to speed with the game but his influence grew gradually. His delivery into the box created issues for the Norway backline and he was refreshingly direct.

Jude Bellingham starred for England against Norway. Getty

CM Reece James, 7 -- Showed why he's so highly rated by Tuchel. Restored balance to the midfield alongside Anderson and in extra-time kept Nusa shackled.

LB Djed Spence, 6 -- His graft nearly won him a goal as he chased down Ørjan Nyland towards the end of normal time and nearly won England a penalty in extra-time with his doggedness.

CM Morgan Rogers, 5 -- It was his shot from range that led to Bellingham's goal at the start of extra-time.

CB Dan Burn, N/A -- Impact not as large as against Mexico but emerging as a key player to see out games for Tuchel.