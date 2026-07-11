Jayden Adams defied childhood odds to make Bafana & Cloetesville proud at the World Cup

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South Africa and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams -- who was found dead on Saturday in Cape Town after representing Bafana Bafana at the FIFA World Cup -- rose above his humble beginnings in a 25-year life that defied all odds.

Circumstances surrounding Adams' death are still being investigated by local police.

Humble beginnings to the grand stage with Stellenbosch

Stellenbosch -- the town he grew up in -- always had an abundance of football talent and several historic clubs. However, it lacked a club which those talented players could represent at the top level until Stellenbosch FC (formed in 2017) won promotion to the South African Premiership in 2019.

In 2020, Adams became the club's first academy product to sign a professional contract with them -- and neither he nor the club ever looked back from there in a professional relationship which took both well beyond expectations together prior to Adams' January 2025 departure for Sundowns.

With their third-place finish in the 2023-24 Premiership, Stellenbosch qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup -- Africa's second most prestigious continental club football competition, below only the Champions League.

The first half of the 2024-25 season saw Adams star in midfield for a team that would eventually reach the semifinals of the Confederation Cup at the first attempt.

In Adams' childhood, it would have been unthinkable for a football club from Stellenbosch to star on the continental stage.

Some of South Africa's wealthiest and most influential people lived and studied in Stellenbosch, which is around an hour's drive away from the centre of Cape Town.

For one, Johann Rupert -- chairman of Remgro, the holding company for the Stellenbosch Academy of Sport, which owns and houses Stellenbosch FC -- studied at Paul Roos and Stellenbosch University. Rupert was part of South African president Cyril Ramaphosa's delegation for talks with Donald Trump at the White House in May 2025.

However, Adams grew up in Cloetesville -- an area of Stellenbosch worlds apart from the ivory tower of academia and wine farm tourist hotspots.

Cloetesville's rich football history gave hope and escape to youngsters, including during apartheid -- but reports of drug problems, gender-based violence and gang violence persist.

In 2025, chaos ensued when People Against Gangsterism and Drugs (PAGAD) led a march of over 100 residents to the homes of suspected drug dealers.

The odds had been stacked against Adams making it from Cloetesville to the national and continental stage. He continued to defy them in the colours of Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns. Ups and downs with Bafana Bafana & Mamelodi Sundowns

At the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations -- played belatedly in early 2024 -- Adams had played twice for Hugo Broos' side. However, he faced a setback when he later fell out of favour with the Belgian head coach.

Broos had questioned if personal reasons provided a valid excuse for his late arrival to national team camp in 2024 and left him out of the fold from March 2025 to March 2026.

However, the veteran coach subsequently recalled Adams and praised the transformation he had made in his career ahead of the World Cup.

At club level, Adams was out of favour for much of his first few months playing at Sundowns, but won the 2024-25 South African Premiership and had become a mainstay by the time they won the 2025-26 CAF Champions League, beating Morocco's AS FAR over two legs in May.

Adams dedicated both winners' medals to his best friend, Oshwin Andries, who had grown up with him at Stellenbosch FC and died after a stabbing incident in 2023.

Although there was much to celebrate with his form on the pitch in his early-to-mid-20s -- as well as the birth of his daughter off it -- Adams suffered immense personal loss at a critical stage of his life, which continued during the World Cup.

Representing South Africa at the 2026 World Cup

After Adams started the 2-0 loss to Mexico in Mexico City on June 11, he suffered the loss of grandmother Marianna on June 17.

She died the day before Bafana played Czechia in their second Group A game, and Adams once again started, soldiering on through emotional pain in a vital 1-1 draw in Atlanta.

He later came off the bench to tighten up the midfield in the 1-0 upset win over South Korea in Monterrey on June 24 that saw South Africa advance to the knockout stages of the World Cup for the first time ever.

- South Africa midfielder Jayden Adams dies aged 25, weeks after World Cup appearance

- South African FA say Hugo Broos remains in his role despite exit reports

Adams was an unused sub on June 28 as Bafana Bafana lost 1-0 to Canada.

A 1-0 defeat to Canada eliminated South Africa from the remainder of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Jared C. Tilton - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

The extent to which Adams suffered emotionally in his last few years is impossible to gauge. In front of cameras, he was a reserved, softly-spoken figure.

As his teammates celebrated their historic win over South Korea, Adams was captured sitting alone in silence in footage shared on TikTok by BEIN Sports.

What is beyond doubt is that his 25 years on Earth gave Cloetesville residents undeniable proof that when talent meets perseverance, life's obstacles can be conquered and odds defied.