Ezri Konsa starts for England at right-back against Norway as John Stones, Noni Madueke come into team

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England have made two changes and a further positional switch for their World Cup quarterfinal with Norway in Miami on Saturday.

Reece James isn't fit enough to start and with Jarell Quansah suspended, Ezri Konsa begins the game at right-back. John Stones comes into the team to partner Marc Guéhi in central defence. Elsewhere, Noni Madueke starts on the right wing with Bukayo Saka on the bench.

James' hamstring flared up after England's 0-0 draw with Ghana back on June 23 and he hasn't featured since. His absence has caused Thomas Tuchel a headache, and since then, Quansah started against Panama, but was injured mid-match, so Djed Spence came in at right-back.

Noni Madueke starts for England ahead of Bukayo Saka on the right. Photo by Steph Chambers - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Spence then began the round-of-32 match against Congo DR, with Declan Rice ending the game as a makeshift right-back. Quansah was then handed the right-back spot for the match in Mexico, but he was sent off in the second half and handed a two-match ban.

James trained on Friday, but he's not fit enough to start the match with Norway, so Konsa is at right-back having filled in there for Quansah in the latter stages of the Mexico match.

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Stones, who last started for England in their opener against Croatia, partners Guéhi, who was an injury doubt heading into the match.

Elsewhere, Saka is on the bench. He's struggled with a long-standing Achilles injury this tournament, so Madueke takes his place on the right.

Rice is fit to start despite having a stomach bug during the week.

England XI: Pickford, Konsa, Guehi, Stones, O'Reilly, Anderson, Rice, Bellingham, Gordon, Kane, Madueke.