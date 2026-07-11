Jordan Henderson: Breaking arm in England celebrations 'was not my finest hour'

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England midfielder Jordan Henderson joked it was "not my finest hour" after he suffered a broken arm while celebrating the World Cup round of 16 win over Mexico last weekend.

The former Liverpool captain did not play in the dramatic 3-2 win but managed to both get booked and suffer a serious injury, falling over an advertising hoarding while taking part in the post-match celebrations in front of England's travelling fans.

Henderson joined back up with the England squad on Friday and was seen watching training sessions with a cast on his arm.

Jordan Henderson broke his arm when he fell over advertising hoarding during the celebrations that followed England's win over Mexico. Dan Mullan/Getty Images

The 36-year-old Brentford man was also part of England's pre-match warm-up for the quarterfinal against Norway on Saturday night.

"It's alright, thanks," Henderson said when asked about his arm on ITV. "Not my finest hour but the main job was to go there and win and progress to the quarterfinal, and we managed to do that so that's the main thing.

"It's been a little bit of a tough couple of days but as soon as I came back to camp, seeing the lads, we've got a great medical team, I'm thankful for that.

The doctors and surgeons in Kansas were amazing as well so I'm very grateful for that, and just delighted to be part of the squad again today."

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Henderson's only appearance in the World Cup to date was as a late substitute in the 2-0 group stage win over Panama, but he will remain with Thomas Tuchel's squad for the rest of the tournament.

Asked if it was possible he might play if England advanced, Henderson added: "We'll cross that bridge if we come to it."