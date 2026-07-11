Bellingham leads England past Norway to World Cup semifinals

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MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Jude Bellingham sent England into the World Cup semifinals with two goals as the Three Lions overturned a 1-0 deficit to seal a 2-1 extra-time win and end Norway hopes of a first-ever last four appearance in the tournament.

Andreas Schjelderup's 36th minute opener -- a left-foot shot that caught out England keeper Jordan Pickford by crashing in off the far post -- gave Norway a deserved lead before Bellingham hauled England level in first-half stoppage time.

England's Harry Kane and Norway's Torbjørn Heggem then had goals disallowed for offside and foul play respectively as the two teams fought out a tense quarterfinal in oppressive heat in Miami.

But after the two sides could not be separated during 90 minutes, Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham gave England the lead with a close-range goal three minutes into extra-time.

With both sets of players visibly struggling with the conditions, Norway coach Ståle Solbakken surprisingly replaced striker Erling Haaland with Jørgen Strand Larsen at half-time in extra time.

And England were able to hold on to clinch a second semifinal appearance in three World Cups -- a game that will see them play the winner of Argentina versus Switzerland in Atlanta on Wednesday.

England have not reached the World Cup final since their only triumph in the competition as host nation in 1966.