Argentina vs. Switzerland LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates as Messi and co. aim for semifinals

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Lionel Messi's Argentina continue their defence of their FIFA World Cup title with a quarterfinal against Switzerland in Kansas City, and you can follow it live on ESPN, right here.

The reigning world champions survived an almighty scare against Egypt in the round of 16, trailing by two goals with ten minutes to go, before Messi inspired a comeback that saw Enzo Fernández score an injury-time winner. Switzerland needed penalties to overcome Colombia, after their round-of-16 contest finished goalless.

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Despite a dramatic (and controversial) victory over Egypt, Lionel Scaloni would have been left red-faced after watching his side's performance in the round of 16. Argentina were especially leaky in defence, with Lisandro Martínez making two errors that led to goals, while the rest of his teammates weren't much better when facing up to Egypt on the transition.

The defending champions were also blunt going forward for much of the game, right until Messi decided to pull off another miracle with a goal and assist inside four minutes and nineteen seconds that dragged his side level. Argentina's dependence on their legend is clear, but the supporting cast have been well below their levels so far in this tournament.

Switzerland, meanwhile, will be without breakout star Johan Manzambi for this game. The forward's goals and assists were crucial in their progression to the knockouts, with Switzerland's attacking metrics reduced greatly without him on the pitch. It saw them barely manage any threat on goal in their goalless draw against Colombia, where goalkeeper Gregor Kobel was the hero in the penalty shootout.

Kobel will have to be at his best against Argentina as well, but given the world champion's leaky defence, Switzerland coach Murat Yakin might opt for a more attacking approach as they chase an almighty upset, with England or Norway to face in the semifinal.