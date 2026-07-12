FIFA World Cup 2026 stats: Messi sets new record, overtakes Mbappe; Alvarez ties Maradona; Bellingham second after Pele

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup ended its quarterfinal stage with two Extra Time thrillers as Jude Bellingham, Julián Álvarez, and in his own way Lionel Messi played starring roles. England beat Norway 2-1 while Argentina beat Switzerland 3-1 in slow-burn matches that went the distance.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you best stats from the World Cup action on July 11:

Argentina 3 - 1 Switzerland

1

This is the first time since FIFA instated rankings in 1992 that the top 4 seeds have advanced to the semifinals of a World Cup. It is also, in the history of the World Cup, only the third edition in which all four semi-finalists are former winners (1990, 1970).

1

One for the micro-data lovers: Lionel Messi has hit 20 passes leading to shots on goal in the 2026 World Cup. He is the first player since 1966 to reach this amount of passes-for-shots in three different editions of the tournament (21 in 2022, 24 in 2014)

3+

Argentina have scored 3+ goals in four straight games at the 2026 World Cup - tied for the longest such streak in World Cup history (with France, whose streak ended with their 1-0 win vs. Paraguay this edition)

3

Argentina have scored three goals from corners at the 2026 World Cup - tied for the most such goals, with England and Bosnia-Herzegovina. Curiously, Argentina are the third shortest team by average height in the tournament but have more headed goals (3) than 44 other countries.

In fact, they are tied with the United States for most goals from set pieces at the 2026 World Cup (5).

4

Lionel Messi is the fourth player to start four World Cup quarterfinals -- joining Germans Lothar Matthäus, Miroslav Klose and Uwe Seeler.

4

Four of Julián Alvarez's five career FIFA World Cup goals have been scored in the knockout rounds, tied with Diego Maradona for the second most by an Argentinian player. He's behind only Messi (7).

Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi Tom Weller/picture alliance

4

Breel Embolo joins Mexico's Luis Pérez (2006 vs. Portugal), Ghana's Asamoah Gyan (2006 vs. Brazil), and Italy's Francesco Totti (2002 vs. South Korea) as the only players in the last 60 years of the World Cup to receive a second yellow card for simulation

8

This is the eighth knockout round match to go to extra time this World Cup - tied with the most in a single World Cup with 2014 & 1990. Of course, there were only 15 KO Round matches in the 2014 & 1990 World Cups each, while this is the 28th KO Round match of the 2026 World Cup.

9

Messi's World Cup-record 9-match scoring streak ended vs Switzerland (4 in 2022, 5 in 2026)

10

With his corner to Alexis Mac Allister, Messi now has 10 World Cup assists, two more than any other player since 1966 (Diego Maradona - 8). Those 10 assists have set up goals for 10 different players.

Also, the 10th minute (9:34) today is the earliest Messi has provided an assist at any World Cup and is the first time he has provided an assist from a corner at the World Cup.

10

Messi (10 in 2022 and 2026) joined Kylian Mbappé (10 in 2022, 11 in 2026) as the only players in the last 60 years with 10+ goal contributions in multiple editions of the FIFA World Cup

11

Mac Allister's goal was the first time Switzerland had trailed a match in this FIFA World Cup cycle, including both qualifiers and the final tournament, the only team with such a record this edition. It included a total of 11 matches (6 qualifiers and 5 finals matches) entering today.

13

Messi has been directly involved in 13 goals in his last 8 WC KO Stage appearances at the FIFA World Cup (7 goals, 6 assists)

13

This is Argentina's 13th World Cup match to go to extra time, the most of any team (breaking a tie with Germany - 12). If you include penalty shootout wins, they've won 11 of them.

Meanwhile, this was their 5th win inside extra time at the World Cup, second most behind Italy (6)

15

A new day, a new Messi record -- the Argentine skipper has 15 World Cup KO Round goal involvements now, the most by any player in last 60 years (breaks a tie with Kylian Mbappé - 14).

30y, 177d

With an average age of 30 years, 177 days, Argentina's was the oldest starting XI for a World Cup quarterfinals since Brazil (30y 209d) vs. England in 1962.

121

Lauararo Martinez's was the latest Argentina goal (121') in their World Cup history.

Norway 1 - 2 England

Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi Tom Weller/picture alliance

2

At 23 years, 12 days old, Jude Bellingham is the second youngest player to score 2+ goals in consecutive FIFA World Cup knockout-stage matches, only behind Pelé in 1958 (17y, 249d)

2 x 2

Bellingham is the first player (of any age) to have 2 multi-goal games in a single FIFA World Cup knockout stage.

In fact, he joins an elite list of players with consecutive multi-goal Games in a KO Stage:

2026: Jude Bellingham ENG (R16-Quarters)

1986: Diego Maradona ARG (Quarters-Semis)

1962: Garrincha BRA (Quarters-Semis)

1958: Pelé BRA (Semis-Final)

1954: Sándor Kocsis HUN (Quarters-Semis)

2

England now have two comeback wins at the World Cup knockout stage of this edition. That's as many as they had in their World Cup history until now (excluding 3rd-place games). They came in 1990 Quarterfinals vs Cameroon and the1966 Final vs West Germany.

3

England have now won or advanced in their last three matches in major tournaments (UEFA EUROs/FIFA World Cup) which went to extra time.

4

This is England's fourth World Cup semifinal ever, and first since 2018 (where they lost to Croatia 2-1 in extra time)

6

Harry Kane (6) and Jude Bellingham (6) are the first pair of England teammates to score 5+ goals in a single World Cup.

6

There have been six comeback wins (in 27 matches) in the 2026 World Cup KO Stages. That's tied with 1934 (16 matches) for the most comeback wins in a single World Cup KO Stage.

7

Bellingham now has 7 career World Cup goals, trailing only Harry Kane (14) and Gary Lineker (10) on England's all-time World Cup scoring list. In fact, his six goals at the 2026 edition have tied Gary Lineker (6 in 1986) for the most non-penalty goals by an England player in a single World Cup tournament.

Also, that seven goal tally means the only player with more in the competition before his 24th birthday is Kylian Mbappé (12) -- Bellingham is now tied with Pelé

Information from ESPN's Global Research Team contributed to this report.