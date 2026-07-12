Jude Bellingham: Mum's pep talk helped avoid yellow card during World Cup win over Norway

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MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Jude Bellingham has revealed a pep talk from his mother was key in avoiding a yellow card in England's 2-1 win over Norway which would have resulted in him missing the World Cup semifinal.

Bellingham was one of five England players who picked up yellow cards in their 3-2 win over Mexico. He was once again England's star man in Saturday's win in the heat of Miami on Saturday, but like several of his other teammates, he was treading a disciplinary tightrope for much of the game.

If Bellingham had picked up a yellow card during the win over Norway, he would have been suspended for Wednesday's semifinal, so it was some words of warning from his mother, Denise, which helped maintain his composure.

"My mum was telling me all week to watch my language, watch my tackles, watch my face, watch my emotions," he said. "So yeah, I think she drilled into me all week of being careful about that yellow card.

Jude Bellingham would have found himself out of Wednesday's semifinal had he got booked against Norway. Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP via Getty Images

"And to be honest, when you play the right way, and credit to the referee, he was class. He still let you communicate in a respectful way. A lot of referees don't let you do that. So I think when I get the balance right and having a referee who is willing to listen it makes it a lot easier.

"It was a well competed game of football and thankfully we got through it."

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Post-match, Harry Kane hailed Bellingham's match-winning performance.

"Ultimately, we found a way to win," Kane said on the BBC. "It wasn't our prettiest performance, we know, but we're into a semifinal of a World Cup. The difference again was Jude with the two goals at the perfect time. That is what got over the line. I think we could have played better, especially with the ball."

Elliot Anderson said of Bellingham: "How does he do it? Every time he is in the right place. It is a huge skill. He is amazing."