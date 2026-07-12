Prince William, David Beckham lead England celebrations after World Cup quarterfinal triumph

The scenes in London as Jude Bellingham gives England the lead (0:40)

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Prince William, Sir Keir Starmer and Sir David Beckham were among those celebrating England's dramatic World Cup quarterfinal victory over Norway.

A brace from Jude Bellingham inspired England to a come-from-behind victory over Norway, with the Real Madrid man's second strike in extra time setting up a World Cup semifinal meeting with either Argentina or Switzerland.

In a personal message posted on social media, the Prince of Wales said: "Well done England! Top performance in a tough environment. This is a special team.

"Commiserations to a proud Norway team. Onto the semi final... Never in doubt!"

William signed the message "W."

Sir David Beckham was able to watch England's famous victory in his adopted home of Miami. Ira L. Black - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Sir Keir Starmer celebrated England's win with a post on X that referenced a famous quote from Norwegian commentator Bjørge Lillelien after the country's shock 2-1 win over England in 1981.

The Prime Minister posted: "Norway 1 - 2 Jude Bellingham. @JonasGahrStore [Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store] your boys took one hell of beating."

Beckham, who watched England train on Friday and was present at Miami Stadium to watch the team's victory over Norway, posted a video of England's now traditional post-match "Wonderwall" singalong, writing "brilliant from the lads."

The Oasis frontman was bullish on England's chances after the final whistle.

"We're winning this WC I don't know how don't care respect to all those players manager you gotta make it happen LG x," he said on X.

England were able to enjoy another mass singalong of Oasis' 'Wonderwall' after their win over Norway. Heuler Andrey/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Gary Neville called Bellingham "everything and more" after he took his tournament goal tally to six -- level with captain Harry Kane.

Speaking on ITV, ex-England right-back Neville said: "I have seen [Paul] Gascoigne and [Michael] Owen rip it up at major tournaments, [Wayne] Rooney in 2004, but I've never seen a player in my lifetime have an impact like Jude Bellingham.

"It's very special what we are watching, he's everything and more.

"It was a struggle, a massive struggle, but we got through. To get to a World Cup semi-final is massive. They've got something about them."

- Another big Bellingham night puts England into World Cup semifinals

- Norway vs. England player ratings as Bellingham leads Three Lions to World Cup semifinal

His fellow member of England's "Golden Generation," Sol Campbell, said on Instagram: "GET IN THERE @england WELL DONE BOYS!!"

Another former England star, Peter Crouch, who has been close to the England camp throughout the tournament, wrote on X: "Cheered big Dan Burns header out at the end like a goal. Love it !!"