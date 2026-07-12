World Cup 2026 today as it happened: news and updates after England, Argentina edge into semifinal via extra time - July 12

Open Extended Reactions

England will face Argentina in the 2026 World Cup semifinals as both teams found a way into the last four via extra time and you can catch up on all the latest news on ESPN.

Thomas Tuchel's men were taken the distance for the first time this tournament by Norway, while Argentina went into extra time for yet again against Switzerland.

- Jude Bellingham delivers again as Three Lions reach World Cup semifinals

- Magic from Álvarez sees Argentina through to the World Cup semis

- England at the 2026 World Cup: Schedule, results, how to watch, news, analysis, injuries, more

England came from a goal behind following Andreas Schjelderup's fortunate opener for Norway in the first half.

Jude Bellingham was the hero once again, scoring a sensational goal in which he dribbled in between several Norway defenders to slot home on the cusp of half time.

And it was then Bellingham again early in extra time, this time showing instinct, guts and desire to follow up a Morgan Rogers strike from distance and tap home the rebound to give England a 2-1 win.

Tuchel complained post-match about England's performance but regardless of that, they found themselves into the semifinal for only the fourth time in their history.

They had to wait to see who they would face in the semifinal on Wednesday, as Argentina faced Switzerland in the fourth and last quarterfinal.

The reigning champions struck first through Alexis Mac Allister but Switzerland grew into the game and equalised through Dan Ndoye midway through the second half.

Argentina were dominant though, having double (22 vs. 11) the number of shots and when Breel Embolo was sent off for two yellow cards, there was a sense of inevitability in the air.

And in the second half of extra time, Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez both were on the scoresheet for Argentina to seal their third straight win via extra time and continue their title defence.

- World Cup 2026 today - July 11 as it happened