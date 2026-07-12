Julián Álvarez extra-time screamer fires Argentina into semifinals

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Argentina forward Julián Álvarez said scoring his first 2026 World Cup goal produced a wave or relief after his pivotal extra-time strike sent La Albiceleste to a 3-1 quarterfinal win Saturday over Switzerland in Kansas City, Missouri.

Álvarez broke the draw in the 112th minute of the match with a stunning long-range strike into the corner of the goal.

"It was a huge release of emotion. I'm very happy; we kept pushing until the end, even though we had the man advantage. We knew the goal would come. We're overjoyed," Álvarez said after the game.

"The important thing is that we won. As a forward, one always wants to help by scoring goals, but we always have to defend, run and do it all together. While the team wins, we are all happy. In the World Cup, I feel I've gone from less to more. Let's hope that in this final stretch, I am even better."

The Atlético Madrid striker, who had failed to score at the tournament after finishing as one of Argentina's leading scorers in Qatar 2022 with four goals, was named the Player of the Match.

Saturday's game marked the second time Argentina have won a 2026 World Cup knockout match in extra time, beating Cape Verde first before eliminating Switzerland. Overall, Argentina have become the team with the most extra time matches at the World Cup with 13, overtaking Germany at 12.

"We are seeing that all World Cup games are tough like this. It happens to us, it happens to our rival as well," Álvarez said.

"It's a lot of extra time, it's happening this way, but we know we are fighting until the end. We are giving it our all, we are scoring in the end so as long as we win it's all positive."

Goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Lautaro Martínez also propelled Argentina to qualify for the next round. Switzerland, however, managed to break Lionel Messi's goal streak, but the Albiceleste captain had one assist in the game.

In the second half, the game took a controversial turn when a yellow card for Leandro Paredes was overturned when a VAR review showed Swiss striker Breel Embolo falling before the Argentina midfielder made contact with him, and since Embolo received a yellow card earlier in the match, he was sent off and Switzerland was left to defend with 10 players.

Argentina will face England in the 2026 World Cup semifinal in Atlanta.

"We are very proud to be among the top four teams in the world. England, we know, has impressive players. They are a great team that's been doing things well [this World Cup] but we need to recuperate and prepare our game," Álvarez said.