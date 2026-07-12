England's grit to overcome adversity at this World Cup has them believing again

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MIAMI, Fl. -- Oasis songwriter Noel Gallagher has never quite defined what a "Wonderwall" actually is. He previously described it as a love-letter to his then wife. Later, it was an "imaginary friend who's going to come and save you from yourself."

But as the post-match soundtrack to England's World Cup, perhaps the 2026 interpretation should be the indominable spirit that is somehow keeping England alive at this tournament?

When defending leads in the Round of 16 win against Mexico and then Saturday's quarterfinal with Norway, they put up the Wonderwall with 6-foot-7 Dan Burn substituted on to the left side of defense to stop high balls angled into the box as both opponents went aerial in search for an equalizer.

In the final seconds of added time at the end of extra-time against Norway, the Newcastle defender climbed highest to power a defensive header out of play, clattering Leo Østigard in the process before clenching his fists in ecstasy at standing firm once more.

England manager Thomas Tuchel has often talked about trying to clarify what an England team should be. He was openly critical of Gareth Southgate's side at Euro 2024, claiming they "lacked identity" and were more afraid of going out than seizing the moment to make sure they went through.

Burn's defiance, though, is the final stage of what is becoming a repeat rescue act. England were 15 minutes from going out against Congo DR in the Round of 32 before striker Harry Kane summoned his own brand of magic to score twice. Against Norway in the searing Miami heat, it was central midfielder Jude Bellingham who registered a brace of his own to salvage another display which even Tuchel was publicly skeptical of afterwards.

England now have two comeback victories this summer; they entered this tournament with two in their entire history, excluding third-place games: the 1990 World Cup quarterfinal against Cameroon, and the iconic final success against West Germany in 1966.

This stoicism vindicates Tuchel's pre-World Cup assertion that he was picking a "brotherhood," a group of players that were not necessarily the most talented 26 around but were capable of coming together to thrive in a tournament spanning three countries and seven weeks away.

England defender Dan Burn has been central to the team's ability to see out games. MB Media/Getty Images

It is also a product of the decision to hire Tuchel, as his ability to influence matches as they progress has been key. Tuchel is benefitting from the buy-in which Southgate installed into the England setup, a culture he has been careful to nurture by, among other things, retaining 36-year-old midfielder Jordan Henderson for his personality rather than performance.

Southgate rarely changed games with his substitutions; Plan A was meticulous in the planning and execution, but when things went wrong the game slipped away. Think Croatia in 2018, or the Euro 2020 final against Italy, games where England led but the result slipped from their grasp.

Tuchel is quite open about wanting to give himself space to react to whatever game-state England face. It is why he selected what he described as a team of "specialists" for this World Cup, able to adapt to almost any situation. He sees each player as a different weapon at his disposal and only in the heat of battle will he know the right one to select.

The players, too, receive complete clarity. Burn, for example, said: "I knew that I was being brought [to the World Cup] for a certain reason. I probably wasn't going to start, but there was going to be opportunities in the game where we're trying to see a game out or maybe go for a goal that I was going to get it."

However, surely even Tuchel could not have anticipated a scenario where 10-man England were 3-2 up in the Azteca against Mexico with 20 minutes to go, trying to see out a knockout victory with a country breathing fire all around them?

play 1:15 Are there signs of tension between Tuchel and Bellingham?

"Failure of planning ... I didn't see that coming I have to tell you," Tuchel said, smiling, afterwards. "Ezri Konsa ended up as a wing back, Anthony Gordon ended up as a [box-to-box] No. 8 with Morgan Rogers, Jude [Bellingham] ended up as a No. 9 [central striker].

"I just feel that we've got a real team in the building that means it. If you turn back and you ask one player to do something extraordinary or a task in the game, I just see immediately that the player knows what to do. They are so invested, they see immediately what to do, how to help, and they are just ready to go. It is a beautiful thing and a rare thing to have. We were not gambling on that spirit. That's what you see now."

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Against Norway, it was even more improvised as a consequence of the circumstances. Declan Rice, Nico O'Reilly and Konsa were all feeling the effects of the high humidity and, over the course of 120 minutes and six substitutions, Tuchel tweaked endlessly. Then praised his players afterwards for their adaptability to new positions.

Yet Tuchel's headline-grabbing postmatch comments where that he was "not happy" with the performance, despite England reaching only the fourth World Cup semifinal in their history. Things should feel more settled. They usually are in top sides.

The question is whether can England continue to freestyle like this? Tuchel knows it is unlikely and suggested his side need more control, intelligence in their passing, bravery and conviction if they are to overcome Argentina and Lionel Messi in their toughest test by some distance at this tournament.

For now, England have a belief strengthened by their comeback successes. Too often in the past they would allow adversity to overwhelm them; the weight of the shirt, of history, would drag them down. But if they can pass Messi and Argentina, perhaps with another comeback win, the final rendition of Wonderwall on July 19 against either France or Spain could be the one that saves them.