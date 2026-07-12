Lionel Messi praises 'not normal' Argentina as World Cup semifinal awaits

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Lionel Messi has said Argentina's remarkable run of success is "not normal" after the reigning world champions beat Switzerland to reach the World Cup semifinals, where they will face England.

Argentina overcame a mighty effort from a 10-man Switzerland squad to claim a 3-1 extra-time victory in Kansas City in the quarters on Saturday, after Breel Embolo's controversial sending off.

It means three-time champions Argentina are on track to retain the title for the first time in their history.

"It's good that [Argentine] people are enjoying it as much as we are. That's how we live it," Messi told ESPN Argentina.

"This group has got people used to doing things that aren't normal: it's not easy to come back from being world champions, winning everything we won, and then continue competing and remaining at that level, among the top four, playing in another semifinal ... It's not normal, that's why we have to enjoy it so much.

"We don't know if it will happen again, if it will happen again, when. We went a long time without being world champions until the last time, so everything that comes next should be enjoyed and valued. We will try to rest, recover our strength and compete in the semifinal."

Lionel Messi and Argentina are into the World Cup semifinals, where they will face England. Ryan Pierse - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Alexis Mac Allister gave Argentina the lead on Saturday before Dan Ndoye cancelled it out in the 67th minute for Switzerland. But just as the unfancied Swiss looked to be in the ascendancy, Embolo was sent off for a second yellow card after a challenge on him was reversed by VAR. He was instead booked for a dive -- his second yellow of the match.

While Argentina had to wait for extra time, a Julián Álvarez screamer and a clincher from Lautaro Martínez sent them through to the last four.

"We know the difficulties of this World Cup, how it's been going," Messi said. "We expected a tough match. In the first half, even though we took the lead, they made it a hard game for us. They kept equalizing, we couldn't play our game, we couldn't maintain possession for long periods. And without the ball, we sat too deep. Their red card completely changed the game, but it was still difficult."

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Argentina will take on England in Atlanta on Wednesday, a team Messi has never encountered. That's not to say there isn't history between the two nations, with several controversial moments over the years -- not least in 1986, when Diego Maradona scored a controversial 'Hand of God' first goal before netting one of the most memorable solo efforts in World Cup history.

"Everything I have seen and remember [about Argentina vs. England from 1986] is from videos and images that Argentinians constantly watch and relive," Messi said. "But I think this group is used to playing football matches regardless of the opponent.

"Obviously, playing against England is special because they are a powerhouse, and matches against powerhouses are always special. Personally, it's the first time I'm going to play against them. I've played against everyone except England, so it will be nice for that reason too. And we'll experience it for what it is: a World Cup semifinal against a powerhouse, a great team, and we'll try to arrive in the best possible shape to compete again."