England vs Argentina confirmed: Lionel Messi ready for 'special' World Cup semfinal vs 'powerhouse'

Open Extended Reactions

Lionel Messi said facing "powerhouse" England in a World Cup semifinal will be "special" after Argentina's win over Switzerland set up a first meeting between the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and Thomas Tuchel's side.

England and Argentina both emerged from quarterfinals via extra time on Saturday -- with 2-1 and 3-1 wins against Norway and Switzerland respectively -- and are now set for a blockbuster semifinal in Atlanta on Wednesday.

While the two nations have plenty of World Cup history -- such as in 1986 when Diego Maradona scored two memorable goals, for different reasons -- it will be Messi's first international fixture against England.

"Everything I have seen and remember [about Argentina vs. England from 1986] is from videos and images that Argentinians constantly watch and relive," Messi told ESPN Argentina. "But I think this group is used to playing football matches regardless of the opponent.

"Obviously, playing against England is special because they are a powerhouse, and matches against powerhouses are always special. Personally, it's the first time I'm going to play against them. I've played against everyone except England, so it will be nice for that reason too.

"And we'll experience it for what it is: a World Cup semifinal against a powerhouse, a great team, and we'll try to arrive in the best possible shape to compete again."

Lionel Messi and Argentina are into the World Cup semifinals, where they will face England. Ryan Pierse - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Maradona's 'Hand of God' goal and incredible solo strike in 1986 still haunt England fans, while David Beckham's red card in 1998 was another controversial moment between the two sides. There have also been tensions off the pitch between England and Argentina, only raising the stakes as they bid to meet Spain or France in a World Cup final next Sunday.

"From the perspective off the field, it's a match-up with a lot of history with a lot of pain and a lot of story behind it," Argentina's José Manuel López said after the Switzerland game.

"But we're professionals, we will play it like we have the last games until the very end like we showed today, giving our everything. It's obviously a special match; it's a semifinal of the World Cup. Personally, and probably like all my teammates, since we started kicking the ball we dreamed of playing this. we don't need more motivation than that."

- Álvarez ET screamer fires Argentina into WC semis

- Swiss fume as VAR gets Embolo red card for diving

- Messi tracker: All goals, assists, key moments

Julián Álvarez scored a sensational goal in extra time to set Argentina on their way against 10-man Switzerland, while Jude Bellingham impressed with a double to inspire England past Norway.

"We are very proud to be among the top four teams in the world," Álvarez said. "England, we know, has impressive players. They are a great team that's been doing things well [this World Cup] but we need to recuperate and prepare our game."

England's game against Argentina will kick-off at 8 p.m. in the UK.