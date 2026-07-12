Transfer rumors, news: Man United, Liverpool turn to Wolves midfielder

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Wolverhampton Wanderers star João Gomes looked set for Atlético Madrid but could now head to Manchester United or Liverpool, while Chelsea have made contact with the representatives of Bologna winger Jonathan Rowe. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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Trending rumors

Manchester United could move for Wolverhampton Wanderers star João Gomes. Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

- Manchester United have reportedly ended their €40 million pursuit of Atalanta midfielder Éderson and turned their attention to Wolverhampton Wanderers star João Gomes, according to Globo. Liverpool have also made contact over the Brazil international, whose proposed move to Atlético Madrid has stalled. Wolves are understood to value Gomes' transfer at around €60 million, with both Premier League clubs now monitoring the situation as they weigh up a summer move.

- Chelsea have made fresh contact with the representatives of Bologna winger Jonathan Rowe as they step up their search for attacking reinforcements, as per respected Bologna newspaper Il Resto del Carlino. No formal offer has been submitted yet, and Bologna are keen to retain Rowe, but the England Under-21 international is one of several wide players under consideration alongside West Ham United's Crysencio Summerville and Sporting CP's Francisco Trincão.

- Paris Saint-Germain are looking to bring in Barcelona forward Ferran Torres if winger Bradley Barcola departs, says L'Equipe. PSG have been linked with a €130 million move to land RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, but Torres, 26, would be a considerable cheaper option and is open to leaving Camp Nou after the arrival of Anthony Gordon. Barcola, meanwhile, could join Arsenal or Liverpool as he looks to get more game time.

- Everton are interested in signing Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy, according to TalkSPORT. The 31-year-old has entered the final year of his contract at St James' Park and could be allowed to leave as Newcastle reshape their squad this summer. Murphy is one of several attacking options being considered by Everton boss David Moyes, although no formal approach has yet been made.

- Genk midfielder Konstantinos Karetsas is back on Borussia Dortmund's radar, Sky Germany has revealed. The Belgian club are seeking a fee in the region of €35 million to part ways with their star 18-year-old, which remains a stumbling block for BVB. However, new Dortmund sporting director Ole Book is determined to sign the Greece international, who notched 11 assists in 34 league games last term, and could come to an agreement.

ESPN sources

Chelsea are demanding €50 million ($57m) for Alejandro Garnacho after the winger did not report back to the club for preseason training. Sources have told ESPN that both the player and the club are prioritizing a permanent exit and working through options rather than beginning training under new head coach Xabi Alonso. Read

Done deals

- Teenage winger Jeremy Monga has completed his move from Leicester City to Manchester City. Read

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Other rumors

- Chelsea and Brighton are both keeping tabs on Atalanta defender Honest Ahanor, whose transfer is valued around €60 million by the Italian club. (Ekrem Konur)

- The agent of Roma forward Matías Soulé is currently in England negotiating with Sunderland and Fulham over a €35 million move this summer. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Hull City are set to make a bid for Sweden international Elliot Stroud. The Mjallby star has already turned down a move to Serie A outfit Genoa. (TalkSPORT)

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- Ajax have opened talks to sign Brazil forward Marcos Leonardo from Al Hilal. (Fabrizio Romano)

- A deal is underway to bring Sporting CP and Portugal winger Francisco Trincão to Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli. (Fabrizio Romano)

- West Ham United and Coventry City are among several English clubs monitoring Bodø/Glimt midfielder Patrick Berg. (TEAMtalk)

- Fulham have agreed a deal to sign Celtic youngster Erskine Rennie, with the Scottish club receiving around £100,000 in compensation. (Sky Sports News)

- Óscar Zambrano is set to return to Hull City after the Premier League side struck an agreement with Maribor over his permanent transfer. (Hull Daily Mail)

- Former Germany international Robin Gosens is open to joining Schalke, but a deal remains difficult to complete. (Florian Plettenberg)

- A host of Premier League clubs are in the race to sign Sassuolo defender Tarik Muharemović, including Leeds United, Sunderland, Newcastle United and Bournemouth. (Nicolo Schira)