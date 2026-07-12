How have England fared in major semifinals? Record ahead of Argentina World Cup clash

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England will next take to the field against Argentina after securing a 2-1 win over Norway on Saturday to book a fourth World Cup semifinal appearance.

It will be the seventh time England have played in the semifinals of a major tournament, not including the 1968 European Championship when only four teams qualified for the finals.

Here, the Press Association takes a look at how England got on in their previous last-four encounters.

England 2-1 Portugal -- 1966 World Cup

England went on to win their first and only World Cup. Photo by PA Images via Getty Images

Portugal had a 100% record going into the match at Wembley and seven of their 14 goals came from an inspired Eusebio.

However, Bobby Charlton struck in either half which meant that, while Eusebio inevitably pulled one back from the penalty spot late on, it was ultimately a mere consolation. The rest, as they say, is history.

West Germany 1-1 England (West Germany won 4-3 on penalties) -- 1990 World Cup

England lost on penalties to West Germany. Photo by Daily Express /Daily Express /Mirrorpix via Getty Images

Paul Gascoigne's tears and the start of their penalty shootout woes were the legacies of England's biggest game since seeing off the same opponents in the final 24 years earlier.

Gary Lineker cancelled out Andreas Brehme's deflected effort at the Stadio delle Alpi before, in the shootout, Stuart Pearce saw his spot-kick saved and Chris Waddle blazed over.

Germany 1-1 England (Germany won 6-5 on penalties) -- 1996 European Championship

The same happened six years later. Photo by Mark Leech/Offside via Getty Images

A familiar opponent and outcome as 30 years of hurt continued at Wembley.

Alan Shearer headed England in front early on, but Stefan Kuntz soon levelled and, while Gascoigne was agonisingly close to sliding in a winner in extra time, the teams could not be separated after 120 minutes. Remarkably, the first 10 penalties were scored in the shootout, meaning Gareth Southgate's miss proved decisive.

Croatia 2-1 England (after extra time) -- 2018 World Cup

England were so close to reaching their first final in 52 years. Photo by Tom Jenkins

Now the manager, Southgate led England back to the sharp end of a major event once more but, despite Kieran Trippier's early free-kick giving them reason to believe, Croatia had other ideas.

Ivan Perisic struck midway through the second half at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium before Mario Mandzukic struck in extra time to break English hearts.

England 2-1 Denmark (after extra time) -- 2020 European Championship

Harry Kane netted an extra time goal. Photo by Shaun Botterill - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Falling behind to Mikkel Damsgaard's goal might have invoked a familiar sinking feeling within England fans, but Simon Kjaer's own goal sent the match to an additional 30 minutes at Wembley.

A nerve-racking shootout was avoided when Harry Kane converted after his penalty was saved as England ended their semifinal hoodoo. However, more penalty heartbreak awaited England in the final against Italy.

England 2-1 Netherlands -- 2024 European Championships

Ollie Watkins saved the day for England. Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Ollie Watkins' last-minute winner sent Southgate to a second major final as England manager.

After Harry Kane's spot-kick cancelled out a superb Xavi Simons opener, substitutes Cole Palmer and Watkins combined for a winner, but final heartbreak against Spain followed.