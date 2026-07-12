Alf-Inge Haaland: Norway 'robbed' vs England at World Cup, 'well done referee'

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Alf-Inge Haaland claims Norway were "robbed" in their World Cup quarterfinal but hopes England go on to win the tournament after knocking out his homeland.

The former Leeds midfielder and father of Manchester City striker Erling said Thomas Tuchel's side were "saved by the referee" in their 2-1 win in Miami.

Norway had a goal by Torbjorn Heggem, which would have put them 2-1 up, ruled out after Erling Haaland pushed over Elliot Anderson at a corner, while there was also debate whether England's opener was affected by overhead wires above the pitch. Norway boss Ståle Solbakken felt a Norway goal kick touched a wire to make it drop "straight from heaven," but FIFA's ball sensor showed no contact.

In response to a post on X by journalist Henry Winter, Haaland senior wrote: "Saved by the referee. Hope you win the WC now. But feel we got robbed today."

In an earlier post, referring to Jude Bellingham's match-winning second goal, he wrote: "Well done Bellingham and referee."

Alf-Inge Haaland watches the England-Norway game alongside John Arne Riise. Eva Marie Uzcategui - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Haaland senior had earlier been seen on television sticking two fingers up at someone in the crowd after suggesting Djed Spence had dived to win a penalty which was subsequently overturned after a VAR intervention.

Haaland junior, however, didn't blame the referees for any decisions.

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"Normally, the best team, which is of course England in terms of the players and this, normally you get these decisions with you," he said. "When I'm in Man City, normally it goes my way."

England will take on Argentina in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Information from PA was used in this report.