Senegal sack manager Pape Thiaw after World Cup exit

Open Extended Reactions

Senegal have sacked manager Pape Thiaw in the wake of their exit from the World Cup in the round of 32.

Thiaw, who had been in charge since December 2024, saw his side lose their opening two Group I games to France and Norway, before a 5-0 victory over Iran secured a spot as the lowest ranked of the best third-placed teams.

The Teranga Lions had been 2-0 up against Belgium with just five minutes left of the round-of-32 match in Seattle, but conceded two late goals before losing 3-2 to a late penalty from Youri Tielemans at the end of extra-time.

Pape Thiaw is no longer the Senegal manager. Photo by Sarah Stier - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

The Senegal Football Federation confirmed the decision to remove Thiaw following a "thorough evaluation of the sporting results and prospects of the national team."

A statement read: "The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) informs the public that following the meeting of the Executive Committee held this Saturday July 11 2026, it was decided to initiate a procedure to terminate the functions of the national coach, Mr Pape Thiaw, as well as his entire technical staff.

- 'We want to go home' - Subdued Senegal were a shadow of the AFCON-winning team at this FIFA World Cup

- Senegal's Ismaila Sarr refutes rumours of Pape Gueye 'altercation'; urges 'unity' after World Cup exit

"This decision comes after the elimination of the Senegal national team in the round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. After a thorough evaluation of the sporting results and prospects of the national team, the Executive Committee deemed it necessary to initiate this procedure in the best interests of Senegalese football."