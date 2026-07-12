Newcastle considering Danilo Santos if Bruno Guimarães joins Arsenal - sources

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Newcastle are considering signing Brazil midfielder Danilo Santos as a possible replacement for Arsenal target Bruno Guimarães, sources have told ESPN.

Arsenal are set to step up their interest for Guimarães after receiving encouragement he wants to join them, but Newcastle do not want to let the 28-year-old leave.

Sources have told ESPN that Newcastle are interested in Danilo and see him as someone who could fill in for Guimarães. Danilo joined Botafogo in 2025 after 2½ seasons with Nottingham Forest, and is also linked with Palmeiras, Flamengo and Manchester United.

Sources also said Newcastle consider Danilo to be a much more mature player today than he was when he transferred to Nottingham Forest at the beginning of 2023.

Danilo Santos and Bruno Guimarães represented Brazil at the World Cup. Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)

Newcastle also have a trump card should they make a move, in that sporting director Ross Wilson used to be sporting director at Nottingham Forest. He was responsible for signing Danilo and his good relationship with the player would facilitate talks should the parties negotiate.

It could come down to Guimarães, however.

Arsenal have been tracking Guimarães' situation through intermediaries and have indicated they are willing to pay in the region of £60 million ($80m) but Newcastle have dismissed the possibility of a deal at that price.

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Newcastle have been in talks to tie Guimarães to a new contract but are in a reasonably strong negotiating position given his present deal expires in 2028 and contains a club option to extend by a further year.

Arsenal are yet to hold direct negotiations with Newcastle and it remains to be seen whether Guimarães attempt to force his way out of the club or Newcastle soften their current stance.

Both Guimarães and Danilo were part of Brazil's World Cup squad which suffered a round-of-16 exit to Norway.

Information from ESPN's James Olley was used in this report.