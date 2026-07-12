FIFA, FIFPRO in heat protocol talks after World Cup concerns - sources

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FIFA and global players' union FIFPRO are in discussions over establishing protocols to avoid games being played in excessive heat, sources have told ESPN, amid concerns over the conditions during the World Cup and last summer's FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

England's quarterfinal win against Norway in Miami on Saturday kicked off with temperatures inside the Hard Rock Stadium measuring 91°F (33°C) with a "feels like" temperature of 113°F (45°C).

More significantly, the Wet Bulb Globe temperature (WBGT) -- a metric which measures a combination of climatic conditions including heat and humidity -- was 88°F (31.1°C) at kick-off time, several degrees higher than FIFPRO's recommended cut-off point of 82°F (28°C).

FIFPRO recommendations state that games should delayed or postponed if the WBGT exceeds 82°F (28°C), but as it stands, there is no accepted or agreed cut-off point between FIFA and FIFPRO.

The "feels like" temperature broke the 100°F mark in Miami on Saturday. Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP via Getty Images

FIFA regulation mandate a three-minute cooling and hydration break during matches when the WBGT reaches 89.6° F (32°C) or higher.

For WBGT readings between 27°C and 32°C, voluntary cooling breaks can be requested.

FIFPRO and FIFA discussed the playing conditions during and after last year's Club World Cup, with FIFA opting to schedule more World Cup games for air-conditioned stadia during the hottest part of the day.

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As such, both semifinals will kick-off at 3 p.m. ET (8 p.m. BST) in air-conditioned stadia in Dallas and Atlanta.

But sources have said that discussions between the two organisations have taken place during this tournament with the hope of establishing firm rules and regulations.