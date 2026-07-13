Argentina scouting report: How can England stop Lionel Messi and co. in the World Cup semfinal?

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An inspired Jude Bellingham performance saw England overcome Norway and enter just their third World Cup semifinal since 1966.

Awaiting England in the Atlanta semifinal are Lionel Messi's Argentina, who beat Switzerland in the last eight.

ESPN Argentina's Nico Baier provides the lowdown on England's opponents ahead of this blockbuster clash.

What is the mood in Argentina ahead of the semifinal?

NB: In Argentina, pride reigns for a national team that reached its second consecutive World Cup semifinal, but above all for a team that overcame adversity with spirit and heart. However, doubts remain regarding their level of play and the physical toll on the players after matches so loaded with drama.

Who do you think goes into the semifinal as favourites?

NB: In a derby of this nature, there are usually no favourites. It depends on how the players feel that day, and it's the small details that can define the match.

How do you expect Argentina to set up tactically?

NB: Argentina doesn't usually change its tactical approach. They will aim to take the initiative, build up passes, and create a high volume of play to cause damage with their forwards.

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How can England keep Lionel Messi quiet?

NB: That is the question every opposing manager has been asking for over 20 years, and none has found the recipe because Leo is unpredictable. If anything, the goal could be to cut off the passing lanes of the midfielders.

Lionel Messi has been in red-hot form for Argentina. Photo by Marcel Bonte/Soccrates/Getty Images

Apart from Messi, who do you think has been Argentina's best player at the World Cup?

NB: In a World Cup where Argentina didn't show its best version, Lisandro Martínez was one of its standout players. "Licha" provided clean ball execution from the back, aggressive marking, and also an assist and a goal, as seen against Cape Verde.

Lisandro Martinez has impressed for Argentina at the World Cup. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Which English player will Argentina be most concerned about?

NB: Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane are the players Argentina will try to watch out for the most due to their ability to disrupt the opposition's box and their goal-scoring power.

A lot has been made of refereeing decisions going in Argentina's favour. What do you think about that?

NB: There seems to be a campaign to create a sense of favoritism toward Argentina that lacks much foundation. There is a lack of knowledge regarding new rules and an intention to downplay what the world champion has achieved. With so much technology available, it is hard to believe such help could exist.

If the game goes to penalties, who do you think will fare better?

NB: Emiliano Martínez has proven time and again that he rises to the occasion in penalty shootouts, making him a guarantee. After that, it will depend on the clinical execution of the penalty takers.