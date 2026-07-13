Projecting the USMNT 2030 World Cup roster: 30 players to rep the U.S. in four years

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The 2026 World Cup is over for the U.S. men's national team. Fans will take a lifetime's worth of memories -- some good, some depressing -- from a tournament that still advanced the sport all over the continent. But as one cycle ends, another begins.

The next World Cup is in 2030 when Morocco, Portugal, and Spain will serve as primary hosts. That cycle begins for the USMNT with friendly matches later this fall.

As such, the USMNT will say goodbye to some longtime stalwarts such as Tim Ream. Others figure to depart as well, as Father Time takes its inevitable toll. But the post-World Cup period is among the most interesting parts of the cycle, as there are young prospects ready to step in and try to claim a foothold.

With that, here are 30 players for the 2030 cycle -- 30 for '30 if you will -- that fans should keep an eye on.

Goalkeepers (3)

There's a possibility that all three keepers on the 2026 World Cup roster could return for 2030. Matt Turner will be 36, and could very well still be playing at that stage of his career. But no position stays entirely the same from one cycle to the next, meaning there has to be a little bit of turnover.

Matt Freese, 27, New York City FC

Freese had an up-and-down World Cup, but at age 27, looks to be entering his prime years. The big question is whether he'll leave NYCFC and try to test himself in Europe to raise his game. Given the competition, that seems a must.

Chris Brady, 22, Chicago Fire

It seems a question of "when" not "if" Brady decides to head overseas. He has had inquiries from Europe before and sources told ESPN that there was no letup in interest from European teams. He has already amassed 115 first-team appearances in Chicago, so now is the time.

Diego Kochen, 20, Lyngby (on loan from FC Barcelona)

After spending seven seasons in the FC Barcelona system, Kochen will get his chance to secure some first-team minutes in Denmark's top flight. He'll need to develop from there with players such as Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew) and Julian Eyestone (Brentford) waiting in the wings.

Defenders (8)

Of the current group, only Ream was above the age of 30, hinting that more of the current corps of defenders could still be around in four years. But it's also just as clear that some new blood is needed after that poor loss to Belgium in the round of 16.

Chris Richards, 26, Crystal Palace

Richards has been at the heart of the three trophies Palace has won in the past two seasons. Will he get a look from a bigger club? He still seems to have room to grow, but regardless, he should be in the mix for the U.S. in 2030.

Antonee Robinson, 28, Fulham FC

Robinson will stick around as long as his body lets him. Even as he performed well in the World Cup, that's not a given. He certainly looks poised to enter preseason in better physical condition than he did a year ago.

Auston Trusty, 27, Celtic FC

Trusty's career seems to be headed on an upward trajectory again, enjoying club success with Celtic as well as contributing to the U.S. Will that still be the case in four years? Experience in the back is always valued, and Trusty can provide that.

Alex Freeman, 21, Villarreal

No player's profile has risen more in the past 12 months than Freeman's. Progress is never linear for players, as this last cycle proved for many on the U.S. team, but in Freeman's case, with a full preseason with Villarreal ahead, there's every expectation that he'll continue to improve.

Joe Scally, 23, Borussia Mönchengladbach

Scally still has a lot of years left in him at his age. He's also versatile, given that he can play as a center back or an outside back. That ability to fill various roles is always valuable, but can Scally make one position his own this cycle?

Daniel Munie, 26, San Jose Earthquakes

The U.S. needs some center back prospects to come through, and Munie has been at the heart of the Quakes' revival this season showing the necessary athleticism as well as the ability to make line-breaking passes out of the back.

Noahkai Banks, 19, FC Augsburg

Yes, there's a fair bit of hope attached to Banks' inclusion on this list, as he has yet to make an international commitment. On the downside, Germany is looking at a significant rebuild, which could bring Banks into the fold. On the plus side, Banks' history with the U.S. can't be overlooked either, so he might find a willing partner in the USMNT.

Frankie Westfield, 20, Philadelphia Union

Westfield has played a variety of positions along the backline for the Union. He was also a stalwart on the U.S. team at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup, so he looks ready to take the next step.

Midfielders (8)

The midfield looks to be where there is the most balance in terms of up-and-comers and experience. A few players who just missed out on 2026 now have a chance to reestablish themselves on the team, and there's also a prospect in the mix.

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Tyler Adams, 27, AFC Bournemouth

Adams is another player whose continued presence on the U.S. will be determined by whether his body can hold up. He'll be 31 at the next World Cup. Will his range still be as immense as it is now? The hope is that experience will make up for whatever physical regression might happen.

Weston McKennie, 27, Juventus

McKennie's World Cup was excellent for the most part, though like most of his teammates, there was the disappointing finish. He seems to have the trust of his club to continue to remain a key player moving forward. That bodes well for continued involvement with the U.S.

Sebastian Berhalter, 25, Vancouver Whitecaps

Berhalter is a player who keeps exceeding his perceived ceiling, especially on the attacking side. Can he continue that trend over the next four years? At minimum, his set-piece delivery makes him a huge asset to have on the squad.

Malik Tillman, 24, Bayer Leverkusen

Tillman's ascent at the international level has been impressive, scoring twice at the World Cup and delivering some impressive two-way displays. The big question is can he do the same at the club level? His struggles at Leverkusen last season were well documented. The hope is that he'll use the World Cup as a springboard for club success.

Tanner Tessmann, 24, Olympique Lyon

Tessmann was the odd man out when it came to the World Cup roster, but there's still time in his career to become more of a mainstay in the upcoming cycle. His club displays were hot and cold, so the goal this cycle is to achieve some more consistency and combine that with his clear talent.

Aidan Morris, 24, Middlesbrough

Another player who just missed out in 2026, Morris seems poised to assume the role of resident bulldog in midfield behind Adams. Helping his club achieve a breakthrough to the Premier League will help his standing as well.

Johnny Cardoso, 24, Atletico Madrid

Cardoso hasn't always replicated his club success with the USMNT, but he provides a different profile compared to his international teammates, that of a possession-based midfielder who can bring peace to the game when needed. Health permitting, he should be around for 2030.

Adri Mehmeti, 17, New York Red Bulls

Mehmeti is young, but he's playing well beyond his years, logging steady minutes with the Red Bulls. He's eligible to play for both the U.S. and Albania, so the USMNT will be wise to snap him up now.

Wingers/attacking midfielders (7)

This is a part of the field that is in flux. There's no room for Gio Reyna or Tim Weah at present. Reyna needs to show more at club level, and Weah needs to regain his mojo with the USMNT. But there are plenty of exciting prospects.

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Christian Pulisic, 27, AC Milan

By his own admission, the 2026 World Cup was disappointing for Pulisic. At this juncture, whoever is the U.S. manager will need to at least begin thinking about life without him. That said, there's every reason to think that Pulisic can remain the creative force of the team for this cycle -- if he can remain healthy. That's a big if.

Sergiño Dest, 25, PSV Eindhoven

The move to a more advance position on the wing seemed to suit Dest at this World Cup, though there wasn't as much end product as one would have hoped. His creative ability is rare in the U.S. pool, meaning he should stick around for 2030.

Diego Luna, 22, Real Salt Lake

Luna's combination of creativity and xDAWG wasn't quite enough to make the 2026 roster, but he has used snubs as fuel before, and this cycle could very well see him do it again. Moving to a higher level league just might cement him a spot.

Zavier Gozo, 19, Real Salt Lake

Gozo's late bid to make the 2026 roster ultimately fell short, but the teenager seems primed to take the next step in the upcoming cycle. His six goals and four assists, combined with some dynamic play on the wing make Gozo a tantalizing prospect.

Niko Tsakiris, 21, San Jose Earthquakes

In terms of rising creative players, Tsakiris is high on the list. He also hits devastating free kicks and you can never have too many of those. The concern is that he has been a bit injury prone in his young career. If he can get past that, he could find himself in the mix for 2030.

Cavan Sullivan, 16, Philadelphia Union

Sullivan is arguably the most-hyped U.S. prospect since Pulisic. He signed a pro contract at age 14, and now, at age 16, he's earning regular minutes with the Union, having started their past six games before the break. His vision is among his best attributes, and though it seems early to be counting on a 16-year-old to be a contributor this cycle, the fact that he'll move to Manchester City when he turns 18 shows his potential.

Mathis Albert, 17, Borussia Dortmund

Earlier this year, Albert became the youngest American to make an appearance in the Bundesliga, breaking Reyna's record. The competition at Dortmund is stiff, but if Albert can make further breakthroughs, call-ups to the USMNT will follow.

Striker (4)

Folarin Balogun, 25, AS Monaco

Balogun was the best player for the U.S. at the World Cup, and now he seems poised to move to a bigger club. He'll be 29 at the next World Cup, so he should still have plenty of gas left in the tank to be a major contributor.

Ricardo Pepi, 23, PSV Eindhoven

It has been a tough six months for Pepi. First, his proposed move to Fulham fell apart, and then he suffered through a disappointing World Cup. But Pepi remains an adept finisher, and he should continue to progress with PSV this season and beyond.

Patrick Agyemang, 25, Derby County

Agyemang was the unluckiest of injury casualties, suffering a torn Achilles tendon last April. His size, strength and aerial ability mean that there should still be a place for him during the next cycle if he can recover and pick up where he left off.

Julian Hall, 18, New York Red Bulls

Hall has burst on the scene in his rookie season with the Red Bulls, scoring nine goals in 15 matches, and becoming the youngest player to record a hat trick in league history. His movement is exceptional, and is consistently putting himself in great positions. Hall is another dual national (he can represent Poland) that the U.S. will need to make sure doesn't get away.