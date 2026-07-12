'Ted Lasso' actor Cristo Fernández makes USL debut for El Paso Locomotive

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Two months after signing for El Paso Locomotive, Cristo Fernández -- best known for playing fictional soccer star Dani Rojas in the television series "Ted Lasso" -- has made his professional debut in the USL.

Fernández, a forward like Rojas, was subbed on in the 79th minute of El Paso's USL Cup match against New Mexico United on Saturday night. Wearing the No. 91, the actor-cum-player picked up a yellow card in his runout during a 2-0 defeat for Locomotive.

While Fernández's claim to acting fame might be playing an enthusiastic goal scorer in the "Ted Lasso" universe, his own background as a player is solid as well. He was a talented player growing up, with his résumé as a prospect including time in the youth ranks of former Liga MX side Tecos.

Injuries through his early 20s, however, derailed his pro dreams, with his eventual pivot away from the sport leading him to find his passion for acting. But now, after a successful stint in his new field, he's found himself back on the pitch.

It wasn't a simple road back into the sport for Fernández. His sporting dreams never went away, and he began testing himself physically last year with a performance coach, physical therapist and a soccer clinic back in his native Mexico. A trial with MLS' Chicago Fire's reserve side came early in 2026, which then turned into another trial with El Paso. That trial turned into a contract.

"Football has given me both the best moments, the sad moments," he told ESPN in May. "I guess that's why, for me, football is life."

Now with a USL debut complete, Fernández's dream is on to the next chapter.