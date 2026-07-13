World Cup 2026 today: Live updates, latest news as heavyweights prep for semifinals - July 13

Open Extended Reactions

We're entering the final week of the World Cup, and as the four remaining teams prepare for their semifinals, you can follow all the latest news throughout the day right here, with ESPN.

Only Spain, France, England and Argentina remain ahead of Tuesday and Wednesday's semifinals. All four will play two more matches each -- whether their second matches will be the final or the third-place playoff remains to be seen.

- France vs. Spain at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch in UK, kick-off time, live stream, referee, line-ups

- England's route to the 2026 World Cup final: Lionel Messi awaits before maybe Spain, France

- England at the 2026 World Cup: Schedule, results, how to watch, news, analysis, injuries, more

- World Cup 2026 today as it happened: news and updates after England, Argentina edge into semifinal via extra time - July 12