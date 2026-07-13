Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal step up move for Argentina's Álvarez

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Arsenal are ready to move to sign Atlético Madrid forward Julián Álvarez, while Bayern Munich remain confident that striker Harry Kane will sign a new long-term contract. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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Trending rumors

Julián Álvarez starred for Argentina in their last World Cup game. AP Photo/Ashley Landis

- Arsenal are stepping up their pursuit of Atlético Madrid forward Julián Álvarez and hope to complete a deal before the end of pre-season training, according to The Independent. Mikel Arteta has identified the Argentina international as his priority attacking target, with Arsenal encouraged by Paris Saint-Germain cooling their interest and Atlético's reluctance to let him join Barcelona or Real Madrid. Former Manchester City star Alvarez is reported to be open to a return to the Premier League, although negotiations are expected to be complicated given Atlético's valuation of the 26-year-old's is over €150 million.

- Bayern Munich remain confident that striker Harry Kane will sign a new long-term contract despite interest from Tottenham Hotspur, Barcelona and Real Madrid, according to TEAMtalk. The 32-year-old has entered the final year of his deal, prompting speculation over his future, but talks with Bayern are progressing positively. While Spurs retain hope they will eventually bring their all-time leading scorer back to north London, Bayern believe it is only a matter of time before the England captain commits his future to them.

- Aston Villa are finalizing the transfer of Switzerland and Freiburg midfielder Johan Manzambi, The Athletic reports. The 20-year-old, who shone at this summer's World Cup before picking up an injury, has opted to join Villa ahead of Premier League rivals Newcastle United. The allure of UEFA Champions League football appears to have been pivotal in Manzambi's decision, with Villa set to feature in the competition after defeating his current club, Freiburg, in the UEFA Europa League final. The versatile midfielder made 47 appearances in the 2025-26 campaign, notching seven goals and nine assists.

- Internazionale are poised to lodge another bid to sign Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones, TalkSPORT has revealed. The Serie A giants had an opening offer of €25 million immediately knocked back by Liverpool, who are prepared to retain the academy graduate if a higher bid is not received. Jones, 25, is under contract at Anfield until June 2027, having played over 150 times for Liverpool in the Premier League since making his senior debut in 2020.

- Arsenal are set to enter the market for a new winger this summer if Leandro Trossard moves to Beşiktaş, as per Fabrizio Romano. The Gunners have already shortlisted Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers as their top forward target, but the deal would cost over £100 million and the exit of Trossard could also accelerate their interest in Club Brugge's Christos Tzolis, who is keen on joining the Premier League champions.

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Other rumors

- Former Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is the leading candidate to become the new Italy manager. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Liverpool and Manchester United have dropped out of the race for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, leaving Chelsea free to bid to sign the 22-year-old. (Caught Offside)

- Roma are set to enter the race to sign Chelsea winger Alejandro Garnacho, who is likely to leave Stamford Bridge this summer. A loan with a permanent transfer option has already been mooted. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are showing interest in Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush, who is set to hold key talks with the club over his future. (TEAMtalk)

- Galatasaray are in direct talks with Eintracht Frankfurt over a move for midfielder Can Uzun. The Türkiye international, whose transfer is valued around the €60 million mark, is open to the switch. (Sky Germany)

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- Luka Vušković is set to undergo his medical at Brighton and Hove Albion today. The Seagulls will pay Tottenham Hotspur an initial £50 million for the defender, who shone last season on loan at Hamburg. (Sky Germany)

- Newcastle United have held talks with the representatives of Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki. The Magpies are yet to decide whether they will firm up their interest by submitting a concrete offer. (Chronicle Live)

- Veteran goalkeeper Yan Sommer is set to join Belgian side Club Brugge on a short-term deal. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Lazio are advancing in talks to sign former Union Berlin defender Danilho Doekhi on a free transfer. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Celtic are the latest club to register an interest in Manchester United goalkeeper Radek Vitek. (Football Insider)

- Former Union Berlin defender Diogo Leite has rejected a proposal from Saudi Pro League side Al Diriyah. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

- Slaven Bilić has agreed a deal to return as Croatia manager, with an official announcement expected this week. (TalkSPORT)