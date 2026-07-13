Ex-Man United striker Diego Forlán set to become Uruguay head coach

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Uruguay's Football Association (AUF) is in advanced talks with Diego Forlán to become head coach of the national team on an interim basis.

AUF are looking to temporarily replace the departed Marcelo Bielsa who stepped down as Uruguay coach after their group-stage exit at the World Cup.

As part of AUF's proposal, Forlán, 47, would oversee the national team in their next six friendlies scheduled in September, October and November while also taking charge of the nation's under-20 side.

Diego Forlán is set to take charge of Uruguay as interim coach. Getty

AUF president Diego Alonso said a permanent manager will be appointed at the end of the year, once the federation elections take place, or in early 2027.

According to Alonso, Forlán is "excited" to take on this challenge.

"We've already spoken to Forlán," Alonso said. "We've had meetings, and they've gone well.

"Our priority is the U20 coach, putting together a staff, and then refining the profile over the next six months for the next phase of the national team."

Forlán retired from football in August 2019 having also played for Manchester United, Atlético Madrid and Inter Milan.

He scored 36 goals in 112 appearances for Uruguay and won the Golden Ball award for the best player at the 2010 World Cup, when La Celeste reached the semifinals.

Forlán has had limited coaching experience, with brief spells at Uruguay clubs Peñarol and Atenas, and has not managed a team since 2021.

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Uruguay endured a disappointing World Cup with draws against Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia before losing to Spain in the final group stage match.

There were reports of tension between the players and Bielsa throughout the tournament.

Bielsa's three-year contract with the federation expired with Uruguay's exit from the World Cup.