Barcelona's offer for Julián Álvarez on table for limited time - president Joan Laporta

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Barcelona's "substantial offer" to sign Atlético Madrid forward Julián Álvarez still stands but only for a limited time, Barça president Joan Laporta has warned.

The Spanish champions are keen to sign the Argentina international but so far have been unsuccessful in their pursuit.

Speaking to reporters after landing in Dallas, Texas, where Spain will take on France in Tuesday's World Cup semifinal, Laporta did not reveal the offer amount but said regarding Álvarez: "We've made an offer that isn't unlimited, and in due course we'll announce how long the offer remains on the table.

Julián Álvarez has informed Atlético of his desire to move on and is a forward in demand across Europe. Getty Images

"The offer was made with the intention of signing a player who appeals to both the sports management and the coach. I think he's a great player; we're maintaining the substantial offer, but the validity of this offer is not unlimited."

Barça face competition to sign the former Manchester City player this summer.

Álvarez, who joined Atlético in the summer of 2024 on an initial €75 million ($86m) move from Man City, is also a reported target of Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

Under contract until June 2030, Álvarez, 26, recently told ESPN that he has spoken with the Atlético hierarchy to inform them of his desire to move on. Atlético rejected a €150m bid last month from Real Madrid for Álvarez, who is currently competing at the World Cup.

The Rojiblancos are also reluctant to let Álvarez join LaLiga rivals Barcelona.

Laporta stressed that his club will not enter a bidding war for Álvarez.

"As for Julián's signing, we're obviously not going to dance to anyone else's tune -- we'll set the pace," Laporta said. "I spoke with [Atlético Madrid CEO] Miguel Ángel Gil; as always, we spoke very clearly and openly, and I understand that we have a very good relationship with them. There was some confusion at first regarding the offer we made; I clarified that with him.

"As I understand it, we haven't applied any further pressure -- I simply told him that as long as they have an alternative [to Álvarez], this offer remains on the table, and that's where it stands; it hasn't progressed any further for the time being."

Laporta, meanwhile, confirmed the arrival of German forward Karim Adeyemi to the Camp Nou from Borussia Dortmund is imminent. Adeyemi will be Barcelona's second addition of the summer after the signing of England winger Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United.

"We're really excited about Adeyemi," Laporta said. "We've liked him for a while now. He's dangerous and fast, and [Barça sporting director] Deco handled the signing very well."

Laporta also confirmed that Brazilian forward Raphinha will stay put.

Under contract with Barcelona until June 2028, Raphinha has been a reported target of Saudi Pro-League clubs.

"Raphinha is definitely staying," Laporta said. "With Gordon and Adeyemi, I see that we're strengthening our attack, but that doesn't mean we're going to let Raphinha go -- he's key for us.

"It's a shame that last season he wasn't able to perform at his best during the final stretch of the league, Champions League, and Copa del Rey. The results would have been different."

- Magic from Álvarez sees Argentina through to the World Cup semifinals

- Barcelona near deal for Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi - sources

- Diego Simeone: Julián Álvarez central to Atlético Madrid plans despite Barcelona interest

Laporta was also questioned about rumours that forward Ferran Torres could depart this summer amid rumours that PSG want the Spain international.

"I've heard something like that, but we are not aware of this. He's a Barça player, one of the 14 players we've had here [at the World Cup]."

One of the players that has stood out at the World Cup has been former Barcelona star Lionel Messi.

Messi, 39, has been key for defending champions Argentina to reach the semifinals of the tournament with eight goals and two assists in six games.

"Messi's World Cup performance has been extraordinary," Laporta said. "Eight goals, some of them truly spectacular, and his talent always shines through ... Argentina plays for Messi; they're a tight-knit team, and they're lucky to have Leo, who always gets them going."