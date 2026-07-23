Barcelona sign Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund

Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona have signed German forward Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund.

Sources have told ESPN the deal is worth an initial €22 million ($25m), with another €7m ($7.9m) in add-ons.

As part of the deal, the Bundesliga club will also be due a percentage of any profit Barça potentially make on any future transfer.

Barcelona have signed German forward Karim Adeyemi. (Photo by Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Adeyemi, 24, leaves Dortmund after four seasons at the club. He is the Spanish champions' second addition of the summer after the €70m ($78m) arrival of England winger Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United.

Barça coach Hansi Flick was keen to sign Adeyemi, a player he knows well having given the forward his Germany debut when he was in charge of the national team.

- Transfer rumors, news

- Summer transfer window: Grading big signings in men's football

Adeyemi offers versatility given he can play across the three attacking positions. He scored 36 goals in 146 appearances for Dortmund, whom he joined in 2022 from RB Salzburg.

Despite the arrival of Adeyemi and Gordon, that complements a frontline that currently includes Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Ferran Torres, sources have told ESPN that Barça are still in pursuit of a No. 9.

Additional information from ESPN's Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens.