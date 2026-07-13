Andoni Iraola admits Liverpool need more players, club 'working hard' to bolster squad

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Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola has admitted the club "need more" players but are "working hard" behind the scenes to bolster his squad in this transfer window.

Speaking at his first news conference since being appointed as Liverpool boss last month, the 44-year-old acknowledged there will be an element of transition this summer as the club seek to replace the experience of departing players Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konaté.

The Reds have already completed two signings -- defender Jérémy Jacquet and forward Víctor Muñoz -- but still lack depth in key areas.

"Obviously we've signed two players already but we need more players, we know this," Iraola said. "The club is working on this. Me as a coach, selfishly I want the players here from day one ready to train for preseason but understand football doesn't work like this. I know the club is working hard for those signings and I'm trying to help also."

Iraola joins Liverpool having spent three seasons as head coach of AFC Bournemouth, who he guided to a record-high sixth-placed finish last term.

Andoni Iraola was brought in as the successor to Arne Slot. Photo by PETER POWELL / AFP via Getty Images

Reflecting on the different challenges he expects upon moving to Anfield, Iraola said: "I want to think I understand [what it means to be Liverpool boss]. Probably not until you are here and until you go through certain experiences, I will not fully know. But I am here to experience those situations, I am ready for it.

"I understand that this is a massive club, everything that I'm going to say now is going to have the biggest scrutiny, you have to be very aware of the mistakes. But I wouldn't like to be too careful. I would like to act quite normal, we were talking now, I'm not going to live in my bubble, just training ground, home.

"I would like to go to the city, experience the city, I know some places, I will have to take some pictures... But it's part also of the magic of being the Liverpool manager. I would like not to change too much."

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On his message for supporters, Iraola added: "I would like to give them a team that they can feel proud of. I think football and especially Liverpool is about connecting -- connecting with the people, connecting with our supporters.

"I've been on the other side at Anfield. I've experienced the goal that [Federico] Chiesa scored [against Bournemouth] on the first day of last season. You can feel the stadium and I would love to have this every time we play but that has to come from us, from inside the pitch.

"We have to be a team that works hard, intense, aggressive, vertical so everyone can be identified and everyone can feel comfortable supporting this team."