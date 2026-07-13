Man United in advanced talks to sign Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa - sources

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Manchester United are in advanced talks to sign Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa, sources have told ESPN.

United are set to trigger a £35 million ($47m) release clause in the Belgian midfielder's contract. Villa are keen to keep the 29-year-old, but sources have told ESPN that he's indicated he would like the opportunity to move to Old Trafford.

Tielemans has spent three years at Villa Park and was a key part of the team which won the Europa League last season. He also impressed for Belgium at the World Cup, scoring twice in the dramatic 3-2 win over Senegal in the round of 32.

Youri Tielemans enjoyed a good World Cup as Belgium reached the quarterfinals. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

He's set to join Andrey Santos as part of United's summer midfield revamp. A £50m ($67m) deal has been agreed with Chelsea with the two clubs going through the formalities before announcing the transfer. Goalkeeper Karl Darlow is also close to joining from Leeds United to provide competition for No. 1 Senne Lammens.

Sources have ESPN that United are currently not proceeding with a move for Atalanta midfielder Éderson. The two clubs agreed a fee of £35m ($47m) for the Brazil international before the World Cup, but the deal is now not moving forward.

United sources have not revealed the exact nature of the issue and have not ruled out reopening talks later in the summer.

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