London City Lionesses sign defender Mapi León following Barcelona exit

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London City Lionesses have announced the signing of defender Mapi León on a three-year contract following her exit from Barcelona.

The 31-year-old won 27 trophies during her nine-year spell with the Catalan club, including four Champions Leagues.

She joins former Barça teammate and two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas in London.

Mapi León has signed a three-year deal with London City Lionesses. Photo by Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

"I'm excited and happy to be here," León said after signing. "It's an interesting and attractive project. I have seen what is being built and what is taking shape.

"I played in Spain for many years and I felt now was the right time to move given the project. The English league is helping women's football grow. I wanted to test myself in another country, another league, playing a different type of football."

LCL's owner Michele Kang has been vocal about her ambition to challenge for European spots and backed her claims with a stellar transfer window so far.

Alongside León and Putellas from Barcelona, Kang has also brought in former Engalnd goalkeeper Mary Earps from Paris Saint-Germain, Germany forward Nicole Anyomi and Denmark defender Janni Thomsen.

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"What can I say about Michele [Kang]? I think it is incredible what Michele conveys," Leon said. "She is an inspirational woman who wants women's football to develop and thrive. Of course, I want to be part of something like this, a club which has been created for women.

"My teammates will help me settle into the new environment and I hope my experience and leadership can help the team this season. I am looking forward to working with head coach Eder [Maestre], the staff and my new teammates."

León, who boycotted the Spain national team in 2023, has 50 international caps, and upon reintegration to the team in 2025, won the Nations League.

LCL finished sixth in their first season in the WSL.