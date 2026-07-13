Fans in England must live up to 'exemplary' World Cup crowds - police chief

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Football's chief police officer has praised the behaviour of England fans at the World Cup -- and hopes those watching the matches from the UK start to follow their example.

Chief Constable Mark Roberts of Cheshire Police, the UK's football policing lead, said the conduct of England fans attending Saturday's quarterfinal victory over Norway in Miami was once again "exemplary."

"The atmosphere during the game was passionate but friendly, with no animosity between fans at the end of the match," he said.

"It's a real shame that the same cannot be said about the behaviour of fans back home here in the UK.

"Over Saturday evening, into the early hours of Sunday morning we had over 500 incidents reported, with more than 100 arrests across the country.

"The vast majority of these incidents have been alcohol-related and along with the extended licensing hours, we have seen an increase in calls to premises with big screens that are attracting large numbers of fans.

Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham celebrate in front of the England fans in Miami. Patrick Smith - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

"This behaviour really is disappointing. Domestically this tournament is the worst one we have seen for number of incidents and arrests. If we can have 40,000 fans together in Miami with no trouble, then why can't fans follow their exemplary behaviour and do the same back home?

"England are in the semifinals of the World Cup, the sun is shining and this should be a time for celebration and getting behind the team, not getting involved in fights and causing trouble for UK Policing which is already facing significant demand.

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"So ahead of Wednesday's game I would urge fans back home to follow those leading by example in the U.S. -- enjoy the game and atmosphere, go out and have fun but do so without causing problems for yourselves and others."

England's semifinal takes them to Atlanta, where Argentina will be the opponents.

The Daily Mail has reported that the city's police department is gearing up for a complex operation.

While fans purchasing tickets through their respective federations will be at opposite ends of the stadium, there has been no segregation at earlier matches at the tournament which could be a concern on this occasion.

A statement from the Atlanta Police Department read: "As Atlanta prepares to host an upcoming FIFA World Cup semi-final match and welcomes increased numbers of residents and visitors, the Atlanta Police Department has enhanced its citywide public safety and security posture.

"Additional personnel and resources are already deployed and will continue to be strategically assigned in and around the event venues, entertainment districts and other high-traffic areas to help ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.

"These proactive measures are designed to protect the public, deter criminal activity and ensure residents and visitors can safely enjoy this historic event."