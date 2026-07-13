Slaven Bilić returns for second stint as Croatia head coach

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Zlatko Dalić stepped down as Croatia head coach following their World Cup exit, now Slaven Bilić is back in the hotseat. Andrew Kearns - CameraSport via Getty Images

Slaven Bilić has been appointed as the new head coach of Croatia.

The 57-year-old previously led the team between 2006 and 2012 and his appointment comes following the departure of Zlatko Dalić in the aftermath of the team's World Cup exit.

Croatia finished second in Group L, one point behind England, but were knocked out of the tournament with a 2-1 defeat to Portugal in the round of 32.

"I have the complete confidence in our players, and it is my responsibility to bring energy, ambition, and determination to ensure that Croatia remains among football's elite," Bilić said in a post on the Croatian Football Federation's X account.

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"I am genuinely happy to start this challenge and I feel fully prepared for it -- as a more mature and experienced coach than in 2006, yet with the same motivation and desire to see Croatia stay powerful, bold, and successful."

Bilic won 44 international caps as a central defender, scoring three goals and featuring at Euro 96 and the 1998 World Cup.