England vs. Argentina World Cup combined XI: Messi and Bellingham in, Martínez and Anderson out

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As World Cup games go, they do not come much bigger than England against Argentina.

The two nations have met five times at the World Cup, with England winning three times and the South American side taking the other two.

But the pair have never contested a semifinal, meaning Wednesday's game could arguably be their most consequential meeting to date.

Neither side have dominated the World Cup this summer, relying instead on big moments from some of the best players in the world.

But who would make it into a combined XI of the two teams? ESPN takes a look.

Jude Bellingham and Lionel Messi have been two of the stars of the tournament. Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP via Getty Images and Photo by Ryan Pierse - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford

At first glance it would seem harsh to leave Emiliano Martínez, a goalkeeper who literally saved a penalty in a World Cup final. But the Aston Villa man has not been at his best for Argentina at this World Cup and has conceded twice against both Cape Verde and Egypt.

Jordan Pickford has fared slightly better -- impressing in particular against Mexico -- but in truth, this one could go either way.

Right back: Reece James

It's hard to believe Reece James had never played in a World Cup match before this summer. The Chelsea defender may not have played as much as Thomas Tuchel would have liked at this tournament, but he is streets ahead of any other option England have at the World Cup, and better than Nahuel Molina and Gonzalo Montiel too.

Centre back: Lisandro Martínez

Lisandro Martínez has emerged as one of the surprise stars of this World Cup. The Manchester United man had a goal and an assist in the 3-2 win over Cape Verde, and has impressed at the other end with some excellent, if last ditch, defending, particularly against Switzerland.

Centre back: Cristian Romero

Cristian Romero has contributed at both ends of the pitch. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

It's been a similar story for Cristian Romero, whose header deflected off Diney Borges to win that Cape Verde match. The Tottenham defender would be involved again against Egypt, his goal sparking a remarkable late comeback. Neither Argentina nor England have been particularly impressive at the back, and so the Argentine players' attacking contributions see them narrowly beat the likes of John Stones, Marc Guéhi and Ezri Konsa.

Left back: Nico O'Reilly

Left back has been one of the problem positions for Argentina, who started the tournament with Facundo Medina but have reverted to Nicolás Tagliafico as it has worn on. The same cannot be said of England, who have started Nico O'Reilly in all but one of their games. The Manchester City defender has impressed, too, even if he has not been given as much license to maraud forward as he was by Pep Guardiola.

Central midfield: Declan Rice

There is a reason the Arsenal midfielder has played so many games this season. The Norway game aside, Rice's performances do not seem to have been severely affected by the hamstring and back pain he has been experiencing throughout the summer. He is, quite simply, one of the very best midfielders in the world.

Central midfield: Enzo Fernández

There are some players who just have a knack for turning up in the right place at the right time. Enzo Fernández has that in spades. The 25-year-old's winner against Egypt was arguably Argentina's biggest goal of the tournament so far. It was his performances in 2022 that earned him an £106 million move to Chelsea -- but his contributions this summer could see him move again.

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Attacking midfield: Jude Bellingham

If you want to talk about arriving in the right place at the right time, Jude Bellingham might just be the very best in the world at that. The Real Madrid man is having a brilliant tournament, dispelling any notions of whether he is the right fit for this England team. Six games, six goals, one assist -- he could even be "England's greatest ever footballer," according to Gary Lineker.

Right wing: Lionel Messi

From England "greatest ever," to the world's greatest ever. If there were any questions over whether Lionel Messi could still mix with the world's best, they have been well and truly answered. The 39-year-old has eight goals in six games and still apparently has the ability to bend games to his will. He is, obviously, our choice for the right wing.

Left wing: Julián Álvarez

This one is a little bit of a cheat. Julián Álvarez is not exactly a left winger, but when you have the kind of ability that has Barcelona and Atlético Madrid embroiled in a full-blown social media war, we need to fit you in somehow. In fairness, it might give him the platform to cut inside and curl a wonderful strike into the far corner -- exactly as he did in the quarterfinal against Switzerland.

Striker: Harry Kane

Harry Kane is enjoying an incredible season. Photo by Shaun Botterill - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

I mean, who else? Having scored 73 goals this season, Harry Kane is enjoying one of the greatest campaigns of any player ever. If he goes on to win the World Cup, there is an argument to say that only Messi's 2011-12 season tops this one. He may have struggled to impose himself in the quarterfinal against Norway, but Harry Kane walks into any team in the world -- including this one.