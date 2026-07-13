Lucas Digne agrees deal to return to PSG from Aston Villa - source

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Paris Saint-Germain have agreed a deal with Lucas Digne to bring the Aston Villa defender back to Paris after paying his £10 million ($13.3m) release clause, a source told ESPN.

Digne, 32, verbally agreed to PSG as soon as they contacted him, the source said, with personal terms agreed quickly. He will sign a three-year deal.

Digne, Paris born and bred, had already played for the club he supported as a boy between 2013 and 2016 before moving to Barcelona, Everton and then Aston Villa.

Lucas Digne has a verbal agreement with PSG, according to a source. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

He will be the backup to Nuno Mendes, but the source said he has been guaranteed some regular game time by coach Luis Enrique and Luis Campos.

The French international (62 caps), currently at the World Cup with Les Bleus, extended his contract at Villa Park last season, after arriving from Everton in 2022 for £30m ($40m).

He included this release clause in his new deal.