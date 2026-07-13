Xabi Alonso wants Enzo Fernández to stay at Chelsea amid uncertain future

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Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has said he wants to keep Enzo Fernández at the club amid a potential exit of the midfielder this summer.

Speaking in his first news conference since being appointed as Chelsea manager in May, the 44-year-old shared his excitement and ambitions for the club.

ESPN previously reported that Fernández's agent confirmed the midfielder is exploring options to leave the club this summer, despite Real Madrid denying having an interest in signing the Argentina international.

New Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso is keen to keep Enzo Fernández. (Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images)

Asked if Alonso had spoken to the player, the Chelsea boss replied: "Yes we have spoken. But as you can imagine what we have spoken remains private."

Alonso was asked if he wants to keep the midfielder at Chelsea to which he replied "yes."

Fernández scored the winner in Argentina's 3-2 victory over Egypt in the World Cup round of 16 to rescue the defending champions and helped them to an extra-time win over Switzerland to set up a semifinal against England.

Sources have told ESPN that Chelsea currently expect him to report for preseason training as normal after a holiday following Argentina's participation at the tournament.

Alonso shared his ambitions for the club and emphasised the importance of playing European football next season.

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"That's a goal but to reach that goal you need to do many right things," Alonso said. "To be part of that process, how we want to play, how we want to see ourselves, how we want to approach a game wherever we go -- that's my job, that's what I'm really looking forward to. But for sure we want to be there.

"After last year, we are starting from zero ... Some new faces from the staff, from the manager.

"But they are really keen on what we are doing. You see that the energy is good. The excitement is there."