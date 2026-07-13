New England Revolution re-sign USMNT GK Matt Turner on loan from Lyon

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The New England Revolution announced on Monday that it has extended the loan of United States men's national team goalkeeper Matt Turner from Ligue 1 side Lyon through the end of 2026.

New England has another option to further extend the loan through the end of 2027, at which point it can acquire Turner's contract from Lyon outright.

"We are thrilled to reach an agreement with Lyon that will allow us to keep Matt Turner in New England Revolution colors for years to come," said Chris Tierney, Revolution GM and chief soccer officer.

Matt Turner was the 2021 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year. Getty Images

"Matt's performances on the pitch here in MLS or on the world stage with the U.S. Men's National Team speak for themselves. We firmly believe that Matt will continue to be the gold standard for MLS goalkeepers as he builds on his already impressive legacy with the Revolution."

Turner just completed his second World Cup with the USMNT, playing 90 minutes in the Americans' 3-2 defeat to Türkiye.

Overall, Turner has made 55 appearances for the USMNT since making his international debut in 2021.

The 2021 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year is now in his second stint with the Revs, having rejoined the team on loan last August. He made his MLS debut with New England back in 2018 following a loan stint with second-tier side Richmond Kickers. During Turner's first stint with the Revs he was part of the side that claimed the 2021 Supporters' Shield.

Turner has also been on the books of English clubs Arsenal, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace. Overall, Turner has made over 190 career appearances at club level.