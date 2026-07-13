Liverpool sign goalkeeper Khiara Keating as free agent from Man City

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Liverpool have signed England goalkeeper Khiara Keating after her contract at Manchester City expired.

The 22-year-old came through City's academy, making her senior debut aged 17, and won the Women's Super League Golden Glove award for the 2023-24 campaign before going on to be part of the squad which clinched a Women's Super League and FA Cup double last season.

"I think everyone knows Liverpool worldwide. It's such a big club and I think the women's team is striving for greatness," Keating said on Liverpool's website.

"I think the style of football that they play, they actually try to play -- which suits me and my position. I think they are just going in the right direction and [it is] a project that I want to be part of."

Khiara Keating has joined Liverpool after her contract expired at Manchester City. Photo by Charlie Crowhurst - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Keating, who was part of the England squad which won Euro 2025 and made her senior debut for the Lionesses later that year, is determined to add more trophies with the Reds, who are coached by former City boss Gareth Taylor.

"The start of my career has been nothing but amazing. I've gained platforms and done brilliantly so far, but I needed that missing [piece of the] puzzle," she added.

"And I think Liverpool can be that -- where I'm playing week in, week out and I'm getting good game time, playing with a good team and winning trophies."

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