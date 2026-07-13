England vs. Argentina - who are Argentina's key players to look out for aside from Messi? Which familiar Premier League faces could pose a threat?

Open Extended Reactions

Lionel Messi won't be the only Argentina player for England to fear in the World Cup semifinal clash between the two long-time rivals on Wednesday.

The Argentina captain has scored eight goals at the tournament so far and, even at 39, is capable of producing magic at any moment and has turned up in crucial moments for his country in this World Cup -- including the thrilling round-of-16 win over Egypt, in which the former Barcelona man came up with a goal and an assist to power Argentina to a 3-2 win in a match they were trailing 2-0 until the 79th minute.

Every England player will know all too well just how much of a threat the little magician carries at any given time. But he isn't the only player on the Argentina squad that could give Thomas Tuchel's men a tough time.

Although they may not have scored as many goals at this World Cup as Messi, these Argentina players could hurt England and the Three Lions should be extremely wary with a place in the World Cup final on the line.

ESPN takes you through the Albiceleste players to watch out for in this heavyweight match.

Julián Álvarez

Julián Álvarez scored a stunning goal in extra-time against Switzerland in the quarterfinal to send Argentina through to the semis. Carl Recine/Getty Images

The Atlético Madrid striker scored his first goal of the tournament against Switzerland and it was a vital one. Álvarez's stunning long-range strike put Argentina 2-1 up in extra-time of the quarterfinal clash, before Lautaro Martínez popped up with a goal to make it 3-1 to the defending champions and seal the deal.

Although Álvarez has scored only one goal so far, he is a danger.

He is a ruthless striker with excellent finishing ability. Many in the England squad will have come up against before at Atlético and, before that, Manchester City -- and they must be aware that Álvarez could cause serious trouble on Wednesday.

Lautaro Martínez

Argentina's Lautaro Martinez has scored two goals for Argentina so far at the 2026 World Cup. AP Photo/Julio Cortez

The Inter Milan man got a goal against Switzerland too, as Argentina sealed the win and progressed to the World Cup's final four.

That goal was Martínez's second of the competition, following the one he scored against Jordan in the group stage.

Martínez was crucial to Inter Milan's Serie A title triumph last season. He finished as the team's top goalscorer in the league with 17 goals. He is a lethal poacher and is capable of inflicting damage on any team he faces.

England's defenders will have to be wary of Martínez in this game. He came on as a substitute in the quarterfinal clash with Switzerland and, if he doesn't start against England, he could well wreak havoc against tired legs.

Enzo Fernández

Enzo Fernández is yet another Argentina player capable of scoring an excellent goal. Getty

A familiar face in the Premier League -- Enzo Fernández moved to Chelsea from Benfica in what was then a British record transfer fee, following his excellent showings at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, where Argentina lifted the trophy for the third time in their history.

Fernández has already had one hero moment at this World Cup, having scored the last-gasp winner in Argentina's 3-2 victory over Egypt in the round of 16. His header in injury time ensured that the world champions stayed in the competition.

The midfielder scored 10 goals for Chelsea last season and is no stranger to the England players that have shared the pitch with him as a teammate -- such as Reece James -- and an opponent in the Premier League.

Alexis Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Allister got his first goal of this World Cup in the quarterfinal against Switzerland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister opened the scoring in Argentina's quarterfinal win over Switzerland when he nodded in from Messi's corner in the 10th minute of the game.

The midfielder, like Fernández, is a very recognizable figure in the Premier League and earnt his move to the Reds after breaking through at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Mac Allister is another key cog in this Argentina side and his passing ability and vision are among his standout attributes. He may not have scored as many goals in the Premier League last season as compatriot Fernández but he is one of Argentina's best players.

Cristian Romero

Cristian Romero got back Argentina back into the round of 16 game against Egypt, as he halved the deficit at 2-0 down, and then Argentina went on to win the game 3-2. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero may not be the first name that comes to mind when you think of goalscorers for Argentina but the centre-back is known for popping up to deliver powerful headers -- just as he did against Egypt to halve the deficit when La Albiceleste were trailing 2-0.

It was also Romero's header that struck Cape Verde's Diney Borges in the 111th minute and looped into the back of the net in that 3-2 victory in the round-of-32.

Romero is also well known for his ball-playing ability. He is capable of breaking the lines with his passes and for his aggression in defence.

He forms a menacing centre-back pairing with fellow Premier League star Lisandro Martínez for Argentina and, although Romero experienced a disappointing season with Tottenham, he is a stalwart at the back for his national team.

Lisandro Martínez

Lisandro Martínez has impressed at the back for Argentina at the World Cup. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Partner to Romero at centre-back, Lisandro Martínez has also scored a key goal for Argentina already at this World Cup.

In the other 3-2 thriller the defending champions were involved in, against Cape Verde, Martínez scored in extra-time to put his side 2-1 up, although that lead was cut short by a stunning goal by Sidny Cabral to make it 2-2. Argentina came through that game 3-2, however.

Manchester United's Martínez may be small for a centre-back -- standing at 5 feet and 9 inches -- but he is not to be underestimated. Like Romero, he is known for his aggressive style and is nicknamed "The Butcher."

He is a fan favourite amongst many Man United fans and England know that he and Romero form a formidable wall at the back for Argentina.

Emiliano Martínez

Emi Martínez is widely considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world and played a vital role in helping Argentina to lift the World Cup in 2022. Omar Vega/Getty Images

Yet another Argentina player who plies his trade in the Premier League, Emi Martínez of Aston Villa is famed for his wind-up antics -- but also for his exceptional goalkeeping.

Winner of the Golden Glove at the 2022 World Cup, Martínez is widely considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world and one of his most memorable moments in an Argentina shirt came in the 2022 final against France, when he stuck out a leg to deny Randal Kolo Muani towards the end of extra time with the score tied at 3-3.

In the penalty shoot-out, Martínez saved Kingsley Coman's -- after delaying it by arguing with the referee -- and engaged in the wind-up tactics he is so well known for before Aurélien Tchouaméni took his shot, which he then sent wide of the post.

Should the match between England and Argentina go to penalties, England's takers will most certainly fear going up against Martínez -- who will surely not be afraid to deploy the mind games that have served him so well in previous high-pressure moments.