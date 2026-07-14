Forget Wonderwall, England's World Cup semifinal opponents Argentina have their own special anthem too

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One of the defining images of this World Cup has been England's full-time rendition of Wonderwall in unison with the fans. They're not the only team to have generated a bond with their travelling support however.

Semifinal opponents Argentina have also struck up a connection with their fans through song. While it may not be with an act as well known as Oasis, the song is being met with similar euphoria in stadiums and back home.

"La Cumbia de los Trapos" by the band Yerba Brava has been the soundtrack to Argentina's journey at the World Cup not only in the U.S., Mexico and Canada but back in 2022 when they won the trophy in Qatar.

Cumbia is a style of music that originated off the Caribbean coast of Colombia and later spread throughout Latin America. Few took it more into their culture than Argentina in the 1990's when it become a phenomenon among the working class and a sub-genre came about, Cumbia Villera, basically meaning Cumbia from the slums. It is known for lo-fi, electronic-heavy arrangements featuring synthesizers and keytars, blended with traditional Latin percussion. In the working class neighbourhoods of Buenos Aires you can't miss it as it bellows out through the streets.

While many in the middle to upper class sneer at the Cumbia genre of music, it has been central to life in Argentina's urban centres -- naturally it arrived at the football stadiums.

It came to Argentina's vibrant stadia where it was sung in unison on the terraces by barras, the most hardcore of fans. Few sets of supporters around the globe harness musical elements into their football culture like Argentina does -- some supporter groups like those at San Lorenzo pioneer new chants in special groups.

Known as the Escuela de Tablones (School of the Terraces), these groups invent new melodies, lyrics, and rhythms that make it to the terraces. They quite literally make sure everyone signs from the same hymn sheet.

"La Cumbia de los Trapos" refers to the Cumbia of the rags/banners -- meaning the flags you see in Argentinian stadiums. It's an anthem made for football. It's no surprise that Argentina's usage of it isn't the first.

Boca Juniors had a special version made and Yerba Brava even filmed the music video at the famous Bombonera. The song itself was released in 2000 and Boca soon took it into the stadium. The lyrics are heavily football-coded too, referring to going to the stadium at the weekend, bringing the team's flag and more.

"The weekend is coming, everyone to the stadium, let's go. Everything is ready, the drum and the flag to go out. To the team with the most support I carry it in my heart. Jumping, singing, attached to the flags. We leave our soul on the terraces."

Lionel Messi has the most World Cup goals in history. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Yerba Brava's singer, Tibu, real name Cristian Espinoza, has been blown away by the reaction to the song.

"It's a tremendous joy. Imagine, we've been doing this for over 25 years. 'La Cumbia de los Trapos' is a song that has crossed borders. You hear it at Argentina's matches, which for us is the ultimate pride, you know? It's like playing in the first division, it's the greatest thing that this song has become part of the National Team," he told Diario Olé.

"We've played for Boca, for River, we went to a Libertadores final at the Maracanã, we played at the Racing [Club de Avellaneda] final when they won the championship. And now to hear it, to hear [Lionel] Messi, [Rodrigo] De Paul, all the players sing it, it fills us with pride, with enormous joy. It's a song that's been around for many years."

It wasn't until Qatar however that it exploded as it was played when Argentina lifted the trophy. There, it became a real anthem of every Argentinian and not just Boca fans.

Tibu was there when Argentina lifted the trophy after their epic with France, which was decided on penalties.

"My son and I were there, because our tradition is to watch the games as a family, and we were watching the match and we really wanted it to happen, especially because of Messi, because of what he means to me -- after Maradona, he's the best player I've ever seen. When he won the title against France, I started crying and then I immediately heard 'Cumbia de los Trapos.' My son and I looked at each other and I almost fainted..."

Now, the players have taken it on even more at the 2026 World Cup, with Argentina linking arms at the end of every game for a rousing rendition with their fans.

Lionel Messi has got in on the act, belting it out and waving his arms towards the supporters -- such is the infectious nature of the track. Even Diego Simeone of all people, hardman of Argentinian football, was spotted in the crowd with his family dancing and singing.

Not only will it be a battle of the teams when they meet on Wednesday, but a battle of the bands too.