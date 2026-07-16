World Cup time capsule: Images the USMNT will remember forever

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Only six countries have ever hosted multiple FIFA World Cups, so the 2026 tournament was always going to be a historic one for the U.S. men's national team. Although it ended sooner than many American fans may have hoped, there's no question that there were many indelible moments over the past month.

Let's pretend, then, that a 2026 time capsule is being composed. Which images from the USMNT's run would you include? Here is one observer's list:

USA 4-1 Paraguay: That first goal feeling

Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie celebrate with teammates during the U.S.'s 4-1 World Cup win over Paraguay. Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

Looking back and knowing that the opener against Paraguay finished in a 4-1 blowout, it's difficult to remember just how high the anxiety was going in. Tim Ream said he actually felt more pressure before that game against Paraguay than he did before the first knockout match because no one knew if the U.S. would be able to rise to the occasion of a home World Cup ... and then they scored seven minutes in.

This picture is from right afterward; a lovely move by Christian Pulisic and a touch from Weston McKennie leads to an own goal, and SoFi Stadium just exploded. That first half of soccer was as beautiful as any stretch in program history. Right then, it all felt possible.

USA 4-1 Paraguay: Balogun makes his mark

The U.S. celebrates after Folarin Balogun scores in the 4-1 group-stage win over Paraguay. Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

Since we can all agree that another Folarin Balogun image is probably coming later (spoiler alert!), it felt important to immortalize the U.S. striker in a way befitting his overall presence. The U.S. scored 11 goals -- the most ever for them at a World Cup -- and by my count Balogun directly contributed four -- three he scored himself and one that he forced via own goal.

It was an incredible performance, and this photo is from the stunner among the bunch: Facing Paraguay, Balogun lets a ball run past him, cuts back against the defender, powers through a tackle, takes a dribble to change the angle and then rockets a blast into the upper corner with his left foot. Watch it back -- it's this team's goal of the tournament. (And obviously Chris Richards loved it.)

Pulisic Watch

Christian Pulisic undergoes individual training while recovering from a knee injury during the World Cup group stage. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

It's hard to overstate just how much interest there was in Pulisic's leg after he was pulled at halftime of the first match with an injured left calf. Daily updates on whether he was training apart from the team or not became the norm at the U.S. training site, while reporters and photographers craned their necks (and lenses) to try to get a glimpse of what Pulisic was doing on any given day.

This image shows one of the many times he worked with trainers to test his leg; as we now know, the injury cost him most of the group stage.

USA 2-0 Australia: 'Country Roads' becomes USMNT anthem

The Seattle crowd erupted in a rendition of Country Roads to help the U.S. celebrate following their group-stage win over Australia. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

It's tricky trying to find a still image that does justice to the scene that existed in Seattle after the U.S. beat Australia 2-0. That postmatch sequence -- when it felt like the whole world was singing "Country Roads" -- was stirring.

This photo, though, nicely captures the exuberance and glee that seemed to be overflowing in that stadium from even before kickoff. Alex Freeman's goal -- which had to survive a VAR review -- sent everyone on the American bench into a wild sprint celebration as the fans thundered on. It was among the best atmospheres -- if not the best, full stop -- that the USMNT has ever experienced.

USA 2-0 Bosnia-Herzegovina: That red card

Folarin Balogun received a red card for his tackle on Tarik Muharemovic during the U.S.'s round-of-32 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina. Michael Steele/Getty Images

What can we say that hasn't been already said? When looking at a still image (or watching slow-motion video), it's hard to argue that this doesn't look bad for Balogun. Of course, that's the problem; this awkward collision wasn't called as even a foul by the on-field referee, but we know how everything unfolded from here: A VAR intervention led to a red card. That led to a White House intervention, a U.S. Soccer appeal and a surprise adjustment to the expected one-match suspension Balogun was supposed to receive that allowed him to play the round-of-16 match against Belgium. That led to general chaos and vitriol from everyone else who loves soccer and followed this tournament.

Was it fair? Was it right? Was it politics crossing into sports in a way that makes many uncomfortable? It will be debated forever. What is certain is this: It's not the way Balogun imagined this World Cup going for him.

USA 2-0 Bosnia-Herzegovina: Tillman seals last-16 spot

Malik Tillman's free-kick goal sealed the U.S.'s 2-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina in the round of 32. Michael Steele/Getty Images

I am sure there are more beautiful images of Malik Tillman's celebration after this free kick, particularly because he very playfully sticks out his tongue while wheeling away, but I like this picture because it shows a little bit of the craft. Tillman is probably right next to Balogun in terms of American players who shined at this World Cup, and this free kick was an artful bender. Tillman hit it just right, the Bosnian wall is useless, the goalkeeper (bless him) has no chance and even with only 10 men, the U.S. is on its way through. No one knew the controversy or disappointment that lay ahead, so in this moment, there was only a mixture of giddiness and relief.

USA 1-4 Belgium: De Ketelaere dunks on the Americans

Charles De Ketelaere out-jumps Tim Ream to head home the second of his two goals in Belgium's 4-1 last-16 win over the U.S. Alex Grimm/Getty Images

It would be easy to pick one of the many images of U.S. goalkeeper Matt Freese looking shell-shocked after his nightmare mistake led to Belgium's third goal in the round-of-16 loss, but this photo tells more of the day's story: The Americans made Charles De Ketelaere, heretofore a fine but largely unremarkable attacker, look like a legend as they were run out of the building.

The parts being played here are about right: De Ketelaere soars to dunk on Ream, Antonee Robinson is nowhere and Freese is helpless as the Belgian scores again. As endings go, it was an ugly one for the USMNT.

USA 1-4 Belgium: The end

Mauricio Pochettino addresses the U.S. after their 4-1 loss to Belgium eliminated the co-hosts from the 2026 World Cup. David Ramos/Getty Images

Mauricio Pochettino has his hand up here as he talks to his players once their tournament was officially over, but what I like about this image is how -- if you tilt your head just a bit -- the team's huddle on the field after losing to Belgium sort of looks like a heart. Maybe it's cheesy, but it really was remarkable to see just how much the American public got behind this team. TV ratings were through the roof, sure, but the fan zones and public gatherings and mass celebrations in cities all over the country made for an event that was truly special. Families, friends, strangers -- it didn't matter who you were with as long as you were watching.

Yes, going out in the round of 16 was a familiar letdown, but the journey this time felt so, so, so different. If there's a legacy left by this group, surely it is that.