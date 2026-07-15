Harry Kane becomes England's second most capped player of all time

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Harry Kane is now England's second most capped player of all time, as he started Wednesday's World Cup semifinal against Argentina.

The England captain has now made 121 appearances for the Three Lions, which moves him just four caps behind goalkeeping legend Peter Shilton for all time England caps.

Previously, Kane shared the record with Wayne Rooney for the second most England caps. Now, though, Kane has 121 -- pushing Rooney into third place with 120 appearances for the national team.

Kane is the only current player in the top 10 England appearance makers of all time.

The others on the list are David Beckham (115), Steven Gerrard (114), Bobby Moore (108), Ashley Cole (107), Bobby Charlton (106), Frank Lampard (106), Billy Wright (105), Kyle Walker (96) and Bryan Robson (90 appearances).

Kane moved ahead of Beckham in the group stage fixture against Ghana, as he became England's most capped outfield player of all time.

Captain Harry Kane is now England's outright second most capped player of all time. Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images.

The 32-year-old had already become England's record goalscorer at World Cups earlier in the tournament, as he surpassed the record previously held by Gary Lineker.

He won his first cap for England in March 2015 in a 4-0 win over Lithuania during Euro 2016 qualifying, as he scored within 90 seconds of coming on.

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Kane has now made 18 World Cup appearances for England -- one behind teammate Jordan Pickford, who broke Peter Shilton's record for most appearances for England at the World Cup in the quarterfinal victory over Norway.