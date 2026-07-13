Erling Haaland, Norway return home to heroes' welcome after World Cup exit

Open Extended Reactions

Erling Haaland and his Norway teammates were welcomed home by tens of thousands of ecstatic supporters in Oslo on Monday following their historic World Cup achievements in North America.

Norway reached the men's World Cup quarterfinals for the first time in the country's history this summer, beating five-time winners Brazil in the round of 16 before being knocked out by England.

Star striker Haaland saw his global fame reach new heights as he scored seven goals in Norway's first World Cup campaign in 28 years.

Footage posted on the team's Instagram account showed players and staff crowding around their plane's windows to look at Norwegian military jets escorting them back to Oslo where a royal reception was waiting.

Erling Haaland brought an interesting souvenir back from his memorable summer in North America. Jan Langhaug / NTB / AFP via Getty Images

Haaland's emergence from the plane after landing prompted laughter as he walked down the steps carrying what appeared to be a taxidermied racoon holding an empty bottle.

Leading members of the country's royal household joined tens of thousands of Norway supporters for the now customary "Viking Row" which was made famous during the tournament.

Crown Prince Haakon led the row by banging on a drum in the same way captain Martin Ødegaard and Haaland had done after the team's World Cup victories.

- Ogden: Norway are rowing home, but this World Cup cemented them as superstars

- Alf-Inge Haaland: Norway 'robbed' vs England at World Cup, 'well done referee'

The festivities also included an open-top bus parade as the players and supporters thanked each other for a summer that will go down in Norwegian soccer history.

Norway missed the chance to extend their World Cup campaign after an extra-time goal by Jude Bellingham in Miami sent England through at their expense and set up a semifinal meeting with Argentina on Wednesday.

The ground staff at Oslo Gardermoen Airport prepared a special welcome for the Norwegian team. Jan Langhaug / NTB / AFP via Getty Images

Norway's plane was given a ceremonial water salute after touching down on home soil. Jan Langhaug / NTB / AFP via Getty Images

Erling Haaland and his Norway teammates were welcomed home by Norway's royal family. Amanda Pedersen Giske / NTB / AFP via Getty Images

Tens of thousands of supporters gathered to get a glimpse of the returning Norway players. Javad Parsa / NTB / AFP via Getty Images