How Scaloni unlocked Messi's goal scoring at World Cup for Argentina

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There was once a time when the burden of carrying Argentina's dreams had become too much to bear for Lionel Messi.

In 2016, the responsibility of winning a coveted trophy with his beloved home nation exhausted him to the point of an abrupt international retirement after a heartbreaking loss on penalties to Chile in the Copa America final. Desperation to win a World Cup turned into fierce criticism in Argentina, as Diego Maradona's shadow loomed large.

The weight of the blue-and-white Albiceleste shirt is heavy, and Messi felt it the most -- until everything changed with Lionel Scaloni's appointment as manager. Previously serving as Argentina's Under-20s manager, Scaloni became the senior team coach in the aftermath of Argentina's round-of-16 loss to France at the World Cup.

Once defined by his failure to lead Argentina to a trophy, Messi is now the veteran wizard the team is built around. The second he gets the ball, feints and moves, teams are desperately scrambling around.

It's reminiscent of his Barcelona days, with Messi now at the staggering age of 39. He has scored 15 times (and counting) in the two World Cups with Scaloni. Before that? Just six goals in four World Cups.

What changed? Why did Messi see less success on the international stage during his peak? And how did Scaloni figure out the best way to use him, transforming him into the World Cup's greatest goal scorer? Going down the rabbit hole of Messi's past World Cups provides the answers.

Lionel Messi had always been an elite goal scorer at club level, but it wasn't until Lionel Scaloni's arrival that his scoring touch translated to his performances for Argentina. Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

Messi before Scaloni's arrival

The Messi era didn't really begin until 2014 for Argentina at the World Cup. In 2006, he was used sparingly as a 17-year-old, starting once and coming on as a substitute. In 2010, Maradona was the coach, bringing plenty of motivation and aura but scarcely any tactical nous. Argentina created only 1.01 expected assists' (xA) worth of chances per 90 minutes -- in 2026, for comparison, they have created 1.57 xA/90.

But at the 2014 World Cup, Messi began to shine as only he could. The darting runs from the center of the pitch all the way to opposition defenders were sharper, more frequent and more stirring back then.

BBC Sport

BBC Sport

In the group stages, he scored screamer after screamer from outside the box, finding a yard of space before letting loose.

BBC Sport

But he was tasked with being the main creative hub to conjure something out of nothing. We're talking about Messi, so he often did, but the team was miles more reliant on his creation through dribbling, set pieces and ability to "create a moment" back then. Messi was responsible for 11.9% of his team's progressive passes and 15.3% of his team's progressive carries into the final third (compared with 10.4% and 12.3%, respectively, in 2026).

Though Argentina had Ezequiel Lavezzi, Gonzalo Higuain and Ángel Di María, Messi was the man to create chances for them. Messi would start the move on his own by dribbling past three or four players in midfield, then crossing or making the final pass.

Statistically, he dribbled more than anyone in the tournament (46 successful take-ons, 12 more than second-place Arjen Robben of the Netherlands), created more chances than anyone (23, six more than the next best), and it still wasn't enough.

Argentina scored just twice in the knockout stages, and once the group stage goals dried up for Messi, he spent more time trying to create for his teammates than himself. By the time the final of the tournament came around, Messi was, in his father's words, "exhausted."

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The 2018 World Cup was nothing short of a disaster from the start. Then-coach Jorge Sampaoli chopped and changed so much with lineups and players in almost every single match, switching from a 4-4-2 vs Iceland (a match they drew 1-1), to a back five against Croatia (a 3-0 loss) as Messi was relentlessly marked out of games.

It often felt like it was Messi against 11 men. Argentina's attackers didn't know where to move for him or how to support him. He couldn't find space in the middle, leading to Sampaoli's muddled plan of going wide or long -- not exactly the best plan when Messi operates best centrally. He was responsible for even more of Argentina's progressive passes, with 14.0%. They eventually ran into a young, unstoppable Kylian Mbappé and a tireless N'Golo Kanté, who helped France completely stifle Messi.

So to recap: In 2014, his trickery, dribbling and chance creation were superb but not enough as he was tasked with the sole creative burden. And in 2018, he never stood a chance, as space was limited, the tactical plan kept changing and he was so far away from goal.

Scaloni takes over

The team Scaloni built from 2019 onward helped take the pressure off Messi off the pitch and created a good environment around him. Having been a teammate of Messi's in 2018, Scaloni saw how important a factor this was in unlocking the best of him.

The current group of Argentina players consistently speak of wanting to win for Messi because they felt like time was running out in 2022. They grew into that tournament playing one-touch and two-touch combinations, and their surging confidence benefited from having many players who are progressive passing monsters.

In previous World Cups, Argentina had a plethora of attackers they tried to shoehorn into the side so Messi could provide for them. But in 2022 and now in 2026, they have a catalogue of players, such as Enzo Fernández and Alexis Mac Allister, who can progressively pass the ball through tight gaps.

Messi is getting the ball more in dangerous places under Scaloni Tournament Touches in box/90 mins 2014 World Cup 4.42 2018 World Cup 5.25 2022 World Cup 5.87 2026 World Cup 6.28

That ability to pass through the lines, combined with Argentina's rotations and mobile midfield, has allowed them to use the space between opponents' defense and midfield. It allows Messi to drop off and drag players with him while others occupy attacking positions high up the pitch.

Eventually, when a move reaches its crescendo, Messi hovers into the right space at the right moment to get on the end of the sequence. Defenses think they are doing the right thing by positioning several players in front of whichever Argentine midfielder has the ball, but what they don't bank on is the ball slipping in between the small spaces.

That allows Messi to make runs closer to the box and get himself in a position to line up a trademark shot from outside the box or drag a defender away from the defensive line.

BBC Sport

To take one example, Mac Allister, as the lone pivot player, manages to split Austria's defense with a pass up front, and Fernández and Rodrigo De Paul are on the outskirts of Austria's midfield.

As the ball is played up to forward Lautaro Martínez, Austria have two other midfielders to think about and mark behind the midfield that the defense has to cover for by stepping out.

BBC Sport

Once this happens, Messi can make a late run close to the edge of the penalty area, receive the ball and shoot.

BBC Sport

BBC Sport

They riskily use one pivot player in the middle while the other two roam to distract attackers or push up and join the attack. Then, whoever is on the ball as the pivot player can slip a pass through and split a bank of four or five.

It's a huge problem to deal with because, regardless of who the pivot player is, they can execute the pass smoothly to get the ball into attack from defense, while the midfield hovers around, even dropping wide to receive if needed. The potency of the move doesn't change, even if the initial central midfielder does.

If you have many players who can slip the ball into the attack, coupled with Messi, who can find space at the right time to finish the move, you can outscore anyone in the tournament.

Messi's stamina might not be the same, but his playmaking, creativity and lethal finish are amplified in a team that works for him and is inventive in consistently getting the ball into attack, bypassing defenders in the process.