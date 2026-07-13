England vs. Argentina: Declan Rice winning fitness race for World Cup semifinal - sources

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England are increasingly optimistic Declan Rice will be fit to start Wednesday's World Cup semifinal against Argentina, sources have told ESPN.

The Arsenal midfielder played only 45 minutes of Saturday's quarterfinal win over Norway after suffering with illness in the build-up.

Rice missed two training sessions before England's victory due to the sickness bug. He has also been struggling with hamstring and back pain during the tournament.

Tuchel said after the game: "Declan struggled after the last three days where he was most of the time in bed, I knew he cannot survive 90 minutes."

However, sources suggest Rice's condition has improved since then and although no final decision has been taken, there is confidence the Arsenal man will be ready for the game in Atlanta.

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Declan Rice was pictured taking part in an England recovery session the day after the team's win over Norway. Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

England trained at their Kansas City base on Monday and will do so again on Tuesday before flying to Atlanta where Tuchel and three players will address the media.

England will make further checks on Nico O'Reilly and Ezri Konsa after both were forced off against Norway, while Marc Guéhi played the entire 120 minutes despite suffering a tight hamstring in the days leading up to the game.

Jarell Quansah remains unavailable after he was given a two-game suspension after being sent off against Mexico in the round of 16.

Information from PA contributed to this story.

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